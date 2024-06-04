Jo Malone London hosts grand opening event for new flagship store in Tokyo

LONDON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — To celebrate the official opening of the Harajuku store, Jo Malone London hosted a launch party. Inviting friends of the brand and names of note including actor and model Shohei Miura, DJ twins Aya and Amiaya, Harajuku fashion icon Baby Mary and actors Tao Okamoto and Nobuaki Kaneko for an evening of olfactive discovery and exploration. Hosted by Jo Dancey, Senior Vice President, Global General Manager, Wandjina, Global Creative Director and James Aquilina, Executive Officer and President, Jo Malone London Japan, shared both the concept of the store design and strategic importance of the Japanese consumer before exploring the immersive touchpoints.

Jo Malone London is delighted to officially launch its new Japanese flagship store in Tokyo’s trendsetting Harajuku district in the same year that it celebrates its 15-year anniversary in Japan. Joining over 50 stores in Japan, the latest opening from the British fragrance and lifestyle house is its largest store in the world to date –where visitors can expect a one-of-kind experience.

Inspired by a very British sensibility, the world of Jo Malone London is cherished around the globe, in locations far and wide. The brand’s focus on quality ingredients, beautiful craftsmanship, attention to detail, unique storytelling and meticulous service has always been highly regarded in Japan, whose culture is built upon the same values. The new Harajuku store draws on this synergy, as well as Japan’s reputation for forward-thinking design, encouraging a playful approach to discovering fragrance.

Throughout the 2,540sq ft space, there’s an emphasis on hands-on exploration – whether through a cabinet of curiosities, or statement unique displays, such as an opulent-yet-imperfect chandelier and a bespoke interactive shell phone. In a nod to Japan’s youthful celebration of unique, individual style, there are also personalisation services that feature a global preview of the brand’s new suite of personalisation options, including select pieces exclusively designed for the Harajuku space with a limited-edition tote bag, postcard designed by artist Amyisla McCombie and two exclusive colognes inspired by Japanese ingredients with a Nashi Blossom 100ml Cologne and Cherry Blossom 100m Cologne, complete in a specially designed story box featuring kawaii illustrations.

A series of installations, interactive moments and scented experiences including a Cologne Intense Room and scented clouds, designed to take visitors on a personalised journey to discover scent for themselves, loved ones or their homes. From a castle display designed by friend of the brand, Academy Award and BAFTA winning artist Shona Heath. This includes a menu of five special services focusing on Cologne Intense, Scent Layering, home, gifting, and the men’s edit. Engaging customers’ senses through a series of original and novel approaches, in spaces created specifically for each complimentary service, Stylists help individuals discover the expertise behind Jo Malone London fragrances while sharing scented stories that speak to their specific tastes and needs.

