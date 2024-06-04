AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

PREMIER OF SARAWAK TO DELIVER KEYNOTE ADDRESS AT ASIA PACIFIC GREEN HYDROGEN CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION (APGH 2024)

PRNewswire June 4, 2024

KUCHING, Malaysia, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Premier of Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, is set to deliver the keynote address at the official launch of the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH 2024) Conference & Exhibition on the 10th June 2024. The event will take place at the Borneo Convention Centre, Kuching, Sarawak.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (middle) discusses the final preparations for APGH 2024 with Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability, Datuk Dr. Hazland Abang Hipni (fourth from left), and the Borneo Business Connect organising team during a courtesy call at his office.

The APGH 2024, organised by Borneo Business Connect, commence from 10 to 12 June 2024, will gather approximately 700 delegates from 27 countries. Over the course of three days, attendees will have the opportunity to network and share insights with industry specialists, experts, and investors across 24 conference tracts.

“Trade visitors to the exhibition will also have the opportunity to attend technical talks presented by participating specialists,” said the APGH 2024 organiser in a statement following a courtesy call at the Premier’s office. During this meeting, Abang Johari was briefed on the final arrangements of APGH 2024 led by Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability, Datuk Dr. Hazland Abang Hipni.

The conference will feature 54 speakers who will cover a broad spectrum of topics, including case studies, policy and regulatory, technology, green financing, applications, country insights, and panel sessions. Notable speakers include:

  • Prof. Christoph Menke, Professor and Senior Energy Advisor, University of Applied Sciences Trier, Germany
  • Dr. Michaela Kendall, CEO, Adelan Limited
  • Peter Cockroft, Director, Asia-Pacific Net-Zero Institute Pte Ltd
  • Julian Critchlow, Advisory Partner, Bain & Company
  • Vicente Pinto, Counsellor for Investment Affairs – Asia, InvestChile

Alongside the conference, an exhibition featuring 91 companies from 15 nations will show case Sarawak’s Green Hydrogen mega projects consisting H2biscus, H2ornbill and Rembus. Amongst the exhibiting companies are Eneos, Ice Petroleum, Korean National Oil Corporation, Lotte, PETRONAS, RECODA, Sumitomo, Samsung, Swagelok, and RECODA. Entry to the trade exhibition is free.

For registration and further details on APGH 2024, please visit www.hydrogenapac.com

For further information, kindly contact:

Borneo Business Connect Sdn Bhd
Email: corporate@borneobizconnect.com 
Website: www.hydrogenapac.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/premier-of-sarawak-to-deliver-keynote-address-at-asia-pacific-green-hydrogen-conference–exhibition-apgh-2024-302162675.html

SOURCE Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference & Exhibition (APGH)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.