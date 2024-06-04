AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A New Era in On and Off-Road Automotive Lighting: British Manufacturer Lazer Lamps Launches Elite+ Range

PRNewswire June 4, 2024

HARLOW, England, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Lazer Lamps Ltd (including its US Subsidiary – Triple-R Lights), a British manufacturer at the forefront of LED engineering, has launched its new Elite+ range of auxiliary LED driving lights. The innovation behind the Elite+ products is the integration of supplemental yellow LEDs within high performance LED lights that already boast the highest white light output available on the market today.

This unique blend of white and yellow light enhances night visibility with a softer colour temperature, reducing glare and eye strain. The yellow LEDs can also function independently, illuminating downwards and sideways, ideal for adverse conditions such as snow, fog, or dust. The Elite+ range boasts four distinct lighting modes, interchangeable via a momentary switch.

Available in both the Triple-R Range (known as the LR Series in the US) and Linear range, the Elite+ lights cater to diverse needs. The Linear range, with its versatile low profile design, includes the Linear-6 Elite+ and Linear-18 Elite+.The 6-Elite+ is ideal for passenger car grille integration, buggies, ATVs, UTVs and Snowmobiles, whilst the 18-Elite+ is a supremely popular option for passenger cars, 4x4s, and LCVs. With incredible distance and left/right spread the Linear-18 Elite+ stands out as the ultimate low profile LED light bar.

For those seeking powerful, focused illumination, the Triple-R / LR options are unparalleled. Whether it’s the commanding presence of the 24 Elite+ or the more compact 1250 Elite+, these lights deliver awe-inspiring night-time visibility. They also feature integrated white/amber backlights, further setting them apart aesthetically.

Each Elite+ light is engineered with a CAE-optimised heatsink for superior thermal management, enhancing light performance while extending LED lifespan. The range boasts anodised pre-treatment and automotive-grade coatings for ultimate corrosion resistance. Additionally, advanced electronic thermal management systems ensure optimal light output and longevity. With lenses made from “unbreakable” polycarbonate and an IP68 watertight rating, the lights are engineered to endure the harshest environments.

Lazer Founder and Managing Director Ben Russell-Smith stated, “The Elite+ range is our response to the demand for more intelligent, multifunctional lighting that enhances driver safety and comfort. Each light is a product of extensive in-house UK design, engineering and manufacturing, ensuring unmatched build quality and incredible lighting performance.”

Contact:

Lazer Lamps Ltd 
+44 (0)1992 677374
sales@lazerlamps.com 
Socials: https://linktr.ee/lazerlamps

TRIPLE-R LIGHTS LLC 
+1 520 468 2633
sales@triple-r-lights.com
Socials: https://linktr.ee/triplerlights

Smart and adaptable premium LED Light Bars with four innovative lighting modes.

 

Toyota RAV4 Grille Kit: Linear-18 Elite+ & Roof Mounted Linear-42.

 

CAN-AM Maverick R Hood Mount Kit: Linear-6 Elite+.

 

Ford Ranger Grille Kit: Triple-R 1250 Elite+ / Roof Mount: Triple-R 24 Elite+.

 

Lazerlamps Logo

 

Triple-R Logo

 

SOURCE Lazerlamps

