YOU’LL NEVER STAY DEFEATED: FOOTBALL LEGEND KAKA SURPRISES ASPIRING TEENS WITH CONFIDENCE TALK AT 2024 GATORADE® 5V5 FINALS 2024

PRNewswire June 4, 2024

LONDON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Gatorade has brought Brazilian football legend Kaka to boost the confidence of the losing team from the 2024 Gatorade 5v5 Finals at the UEFA Champions League Final in London. The legend surprised young players in the locker room post-match, sharing a reminder that ‘You Never Stay Defeated’, and the power losing has, to fuel tomorrow’s success.

The final saw team Brazil triumphed over team Colombia by a scoreline of 5-1. To transform the moment of disappointment for the losing team into one of hope, rather than a drop in confidence, Kaka’s heartfelt Team Talk soothed their spirits and shared the message to harness the loss as fuel to build resilience and growth.

Kaka, known for his creativity and goal scoring prowess, faced challenges throughout his career. During the You Never Stay Defeated Team Talk, he described transforming his setbacks into motivation. This culminated in Kaka starring in the 2007 UEFA Champions League Final, where Milan emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Liverpool.

Discussing the You Never Stay Defeated Team Talk, Kaka said “The 2024 Gatorade 5v5 Finalists did a tremendous job at coming second out of 13 teams worldwide. However, losing can feel permanent, especially when you are a teenager. Incredible results can be achieved when we use defeat to fuel success. I am fortunate to have had a long, successful career. Yet, I will always appreciate the fact that the setbacks I encountered along the way fueled my victory. The way you handle defeat is what sets you on the path to victory.”

Speaking about this year’s Gatorade Global 5v5 Finals at the UEFA Champions League Final in London, VP of Marketing at Gatorade, Bart LaCount says, “The Gatorade Global 5v5 Finals offers lifelong lessons and values of sport to each of the participants. The You Never Stay Defeated Team Talk from Kaka is a first-hand account of overcoming defeat to come back better than ever on the greatest footballing stage. As a Confidence Coach, Kaka’s advice will fuel our Gatorade 5v5 finalists and young people around the world with the confidence they need to strive towards their sporting ambitions.”

Since its inception, Gatorade 5v5 tournament has provided over 126,000 young athletes worldwide with positive sporting experiences. This year, 13 countries across Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Europe participated across all tournaments, with an estimated 26,000 teenagers – 11,000 more than in 2023. 5v5 offers young players aged 14-16 the inspiration and fuel to reach their potential through sports participation.

Visit Gatorade’s Confidence Coaches Hub at Gatorade.com/Confidence-Coaches to learn how to keep confidence high and watch the You Never Stay Defeated Team Talk delivered by Kaka.  

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.  

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.  

