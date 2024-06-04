AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
COMPUTEX 2024: Kingston, “Racing Beyond Limits” with Racecar-Inspired DDR5 Memory, DDR5 CAMM2 and AI Applications

PRNewswire June 4, 2024
  • Unleashing Performance, Speed, and Durability in a Dynamic Auto Racing-themed Showcase

TAIPEI , June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, returns to COMPUTEX 2024 with its race-themed “Kingston: Racing Beyond Limits” showroom. Capturing the adrenaline of auto racing, where cutting-edge vehicles and skilled drivers converge, Kingston transforms its product lines into elite racers, incorporating elements from the race field, such as a racetrack and pit stop, to create a spectacle of performance, speed, and durability. Kingston debuts a diverse range of technology solutions, including the limited-edition Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 memory, new CAMM2 memory standard, and additional storage solutions. Alongside, an AI PC showcase featuring Kingston’s solutions that empower autonomous race cars, reinstating its legacy of compelling innovation.

“The transformative impact of AI and its versatile applications, extending from machine learning, cloud and edge computing to generative AI, has entirely changed the industry’s landscape and prompted a shared aspiration to unlock its full potential.” Said Kevin Wu, Sales/Marketing and Business Development Vice President of APAC region, “At COMPUTEX 2024, Kingston is proud to unveil a range of new high-performance memory and SSD products, with a race-themed showcase that underscore how Kingston products meet the escalating demands for high capacity, high performance solutions, Kingston remains dedicated to delivering best-in-class solutions, continuing to push boundaries as we ‘race beyond limits’.”

Kingston: Racing Beyond Limits Showroom Highlights

The “Kingston: Racing Beyond Limits” showroom integrates Kingston’s three key product strengths—performance, speed and durability—into an auto racing-inspired space, featuring never-before-seen products in action.

  • Kingston Champions: Kingston transforms its 6 product lines into a team of elite drivers using AI. Spanning gaming, content creation, enterprise, encrypted storage and more, each driver showcases distinctive strengths and Kingston’s diverse capabilities.

Kingston Champions Lineup

Lightning

FURY

FURY is the powerful, confident driver who demolishes limitations, embodying Kingston’s extreme performance DRAM and SSDs for gamers, offering horsepower to break records with overclocking speeds and aggressive designs. At COMPUTEX 2024, Kingston unveils the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Limited Edition a DDR5 kit with blistering speeds and race car-inspired heat spreaders, displayed on a customized race-car shaped display model.

Swift XS

Characterizing the agility of a professional driver, Kingston’s pocket-sized external SSDs provide extremely compact storage solutions with swift speeds. A new red option for the XS1000 External SSD is introduced, allowing creators to store data with a racing aesthetic, ensuring their prized files are safely stashed and ready for the road.

Creative

Canvas

Canvas represents the spirit of Kingston’s high performance Canvas SD and microSD memory cards, offering high speeds and massive capacities that allow creativity to flow. As a powerful combination of speed and storage, this lineup provides storage upgrades for creators to capture thrilling actions and preserve epic moments, bringing their visions to life.

Guardian

IronKey

IronKey is the robust, seasoned driver prioritizing security and protection. As the hard defense that ensures data stays safe with reliability, IronKey’s hardware-encryption storage options are certified to the highest standards. Its various security settings enable users to stay in control, whether enterprise or small business, safeguarding data against all threats.

Versatile DataTraveler

The all-terrain driver, DataTraveler, personifies Kingston’s flexible USB drive lineup, adapting to any condition. With various capacities and form factors, these convenient USB drives offer reliable mobile storage for transferring files and media anywhere.

Steadfast

Enterprise

Enterprise, the steadfast and reliable driver, epitomizes Kingston’s enterprise-grade DRAM and SSDs, upon which data centers depend. With server-tested resilience and robust data integrity, Enterprise ensures seamless performance for data bases and infrastructures.
  • FURY Fast Lane: Representing a racetrack experience in the field, the FURY Fast Lane unleashes turbocharged speed of the Kingston FURY range. The Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Limited Edition and Renegade SSD power the Cooler Master Dyn X Racing Simulator, providing an immersive sensation of ultimate speed, matching the feeling of racing on a track. Just as race cars are fine-tuned to achieve peak performance, the Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 CAMM2 (Compression Attached Memory Module) debuts with a new memory module standard, offering a more compact size, lower power consumption, and increased capacity and speed. Targeting gaming laptops and mobile workstations, the new standard elevates computing experiences for users.
  • Empowering AI: The “Pit Stop” is where racing cars undergo servicing and leverage gathered data to enhance their performance; drawing inspiration from this concept, Kingston sets up the “Built to Last” zone to demonstrate its AI applications. Kingston invites the NYCU Vulpes Racing Team to exhibit their autonomous race car, designed and built by the team. The car utilizes an AI PC equipped with Kingston, AMD and ASUS’ solutions. Inside the AI PC, the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 memory and the unreleased PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, codenamed Kenting Bay, fuel all stages of the race car’s development: from initial testing in simulated environments, processing and visualizing large data volumes, to making instant tuning adjustments and achieving optimal performance on the field. In addition, Kingston Server Premier DDR5 RDIMM server memory and DC600M Enterprise SSD, with high efficiency and low latency features tailored for data centers, meet the demands for storage capacity and performance from AI processing. As AI persists as a key player in the development of various industries, Kingston memory and storage solutions continue to empower and accelerate the implementation of AI-driven technologies. With every step into the future, Kingston is with you.

Kingston can be found on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KingstonAPAC

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/KingstonAPAC

About Kingston Technology

From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world’s largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.

Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston Digital, Inc. Kingston FURY and the Kingston FURY logo are trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/computex-2024-kingston-racing-beyond-limits-with-racecar-inspired-ddr5-memory-ddr5-camm2-and-ai-applications-302162815.html

SOURCE Kingston Technology

