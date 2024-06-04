AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SCENTAIR® GIVES UK CUSTOMERS CONFIDENCE WHEN CHOOSING NEW FRAGRANCES WITH THE ADDITION OF SAMPLES

PRNewswire June 4, 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ScentAir®, a global leader in scent marketing and delivering innovative customer experiences for 30 years, is offering fragrance samples to its United Kingdom eCommerce customers to confidently make home fragrance selections.

New samples in ScentAir's online UK store make it easy for shoppers to choose fragrances with confidence.

ScentAir, renowned for its international commercial collaborations, notably its pioneering work with The View from The Shard, specializes in revolutionizing spaces through innovative scent strategies and premium-quality fragrances and diffusers.

Sample Fragrance Packs
Each pack features five fragrance-infused sample sticks accompanied by a 20% discount code for a future purchase of their favourites. Sample sticks are available in 10 fragrances: A Walk in the Woods, Black Orchid, Dark Vanilla Pomelo, Eucalyptus Mint, Golden Bamboo, Scent of Amalfi Coast, Seaside Driftwood, Tropical Coconut, White Tea & Fig, and White Tea & Thyme.

“At ScentAir, we recognize the challenge some customers face when selecting fragrances online. With our sample packs, customers can now experience a variety of five fragrances, enabling them to make informed decisions about their preferences before committing to a purchase,” said Stephanie Soittoux, Manager of EMEA Marketing and eCommerce. “Our aim is to foster customer trust in their fragrance selections, alleviating uncertainties about trying new scents.”

Explore samples and the entire UK product line by visiting ScentAir.com.

ScentAir: Trusted by Brands, Loved by Families

About ScentAir: ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world’s most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company’s 525+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients’ brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir.com.

ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world’s most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent.

 

SOURCE ScentAir

