TECNO showcases its AIoT ecosystem with Multiple forms PC at COMPUTEX 2024 Centering on “Smart of Creation”

TAIPEI, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Innovative technology brand TECNO today stunningly showcased its ecosystem at Computex Taipei 2024, introducing TECNO’s first AI-empowered robotic dog Dynamic 1, along with the industry’s first AR PC PocketGo. The showcase also featured the innovative water-cooled gaming mini PC G1， AI PC MEGABPPK T16 PRO Ultra and the industry-first built-in AIGC Portrait function smartphone CAMON 30 Premier 5G, marking a significant milestone for the brand in the Asian tech industry. Themed “Smart of Creation,” TECNO showcases innovative products and smart connections through TECNO smartphones and its ecosystem. The brand’s stand will be located at Hall 2, Booth Q0223a.

TECNO AI and AR Smart Innovation

TECNO AIoT’s innovative category AR PC handheld “TECNO Pocket Go,” recently won the prestigious Red Dot 2024 Product Design Award. The TECNO Pocket Go ingeniously combines AR glasses and PC handheld, leading the development of AR in the gaming field. According to Dr. Peter Zec, the founder and CEO of Red Dot, this accolade reflects innovative thinking, foresight, and a pursuit of a better future.

TECNO Pocket Go redefines gaming on the go, creating a “new gaming paradise” in handheld PC form in AR industry. By seamlessly integrating with the Windows gaming ecosystem and utilizing advanced head tracking technology, it brings an unparalleled 6D immersive experience to users. Featuring a top-tier AMD® Ryzen™ 7 8840HS gaming processor and a laptop-level cooling system, this Windows handheld ensures high performance and stability akin to a traditional PC. With TECNO Pocket Go, users can enjoy a futuristic gaming experience by seamlessly connecting to TECNO smartphones and mini PCs.

TECNO’s first robot dog Dynamic 1, is a bio-inspired quadruped with AI interaction capabilities. Resembling a German Shepherd, it boasts powerful torque, a robust cooling system that supports impressive functionality like climbing stairs, jumping, and responding to voice commands. Equipped with Intel® RealSense™ D430 depth camera, binocular sensors, and infrared sensors, Dynamic 1 excels in intelligent obstacle detection and safe navigation, showcasing TECNO’s cutting-edge technology and commitment to innovation.

CAMON 30 Premier 5G is TECNO’s pioneering AI work, reimagining video calling and imaging with enhanced AI features like AIGC Portrait, AI Erase, Social App Turbo and Universal Tone, taking imaging to the next level. Moreover, the newly launched CAMON 30 Premier LOEWE Edition makes its debut at the exhibition, featuring an innovative coffee grounds back cover and a striking green color blocking design, offering an eco-friendly and stylish choice.

Various forms of PC, Smart Creation

TECNO introduces groundbreaking gaming innovations with the world’s smallest water-cooled gaming MINI PC G1. This cutting-edge device features a dedicated graphics card, high-performance gaming CPUs, and powerful GPUs. Powered by an Intel®Core™ Ultra processor with Turbo Boost up to 5.4GHz, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD, it offers exceptional speed and expandability with dual SO-DIMM support.

TECNO MEGA MINI M1 offers a pocket-sized desktop solution in a compact cube design weighing only 445g. With a premium aluminum body, M1 delivers high performance up to 45W, ideal for simplifying your office setup.

Additionally, MEGABOOK T16 Pro 2024 Ultra is TECNO’s first AI PC, featuring an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor for Best-In-Class AI experiences, performance, and battery life. With industry-lead 99Wh battery size and options for up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB storage, MEGABOOK T16 Pro 2024 Ultra excels in delivering exceptional performance and AI capabilities like Al Image Generation and Al Copilot.

Mega Interconnect, Smart Manager

The TECNO PC Manager software enhances device collaboration between TECNO laptops and smartphones, streamlining workflows for users. With PC Manager, optimizing PC performance, managing system settings, and maintaining device efficiency is simple. TECNO OneLeap feature from PC Manager enables seamless collaboration between TECNO smartphones and MEGABOOK, enhancing productivity with features like One Leap, Multi-screen Collaboration, Data Sharing, and Files Management. This solution ensures data security while maximizing efficiency.

