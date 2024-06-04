ADVENTURE OF A THOUSAND COLORS: AN ART AND DINE SERIES WITH ERICA HESTU WAHYUNI, GALERI ZEN1 AT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI

Dining amidst curated artworks of Indonesia’s prominent artist, Erica Hestu Wahyuni

BALI, Indonesia, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Continuing the success of Art and Dine program in Bejana since 2022, Galeri Zen1 and The Ritz-Carlton, Bali are collaborating once again to bring masterpieces from Indonesian artists. This year, Galeri Zen1, a Bali-based fine art collector and consultant, brings the artwork of Erica Hestu Wahyuni, one of the most prospective artists in Indonesia. Her artwork genuinely expresses her thoughts and reflects her life experiences and interests. In this collaboration, Erica curates her theme as “Adventure of a Thousand Colors”, where she inspired by the richness of Indonesian culture.

“Painting for me is a necessity in life, with art, I can create calm, joy and creativity in all things better. Painting is like writing a diary, the only difference is in the materials and visualization. By painting, I also find new experiences in broadening my cultural insight. Balinese culture is one of the noblest arts. Indonesia is very diverse and rich in culture, Bali is an inspiration that never disappears. How the nation’s culture is maintained as well as the life that grows well in the best soil.” said Erica Hestu Wahyuni, the artist.

The event starts on 11 June 2024 and will run until 11 July 2024, at The Ritz-Carlton Bali’s signature Indonesian restaurant, Bejana. The restaurant opens for dinner from 18.00 to 22.30 every day. During the Art and Dine program, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali culinary team highlights rijsttafel set with a Central Java twist, to honor the artist’s hometown. The Rijsttafel set comes with choices of Nasi Putih or Nasi Kuning or Nasi Merah, and other Balinese and Central Java’s specials such as Sup Gulai Ayam, Ayam Bejek with Sambal Matah, Pakis with Klungah Bejek Sambal Embe, Ikan Bakar Menyat– Nyat Bangli, Empal Daging Sapi, Bebek Goreng Garing Lengkuas, Hasil Laut Tumis Sambal Hijau and Kecombrang, Tempeh dan Jamur Bakar, Lapis Legit, Es Teler Nangka, Kopi Tubruk as dessert. The price is at IDR 1,500,000++ for two people.

For more information, visit https://www.bejanaindonesianrestaurant.com/restaurant and join the conversation on social media with #RCMemories.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI.

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares white beach front and elevated cliff-top settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali feature 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort’s lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beach-front, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, a wedding chapel, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, L.L.C.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. of Chevy Chase, Md., currently operates 88 hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. More than 30 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. The Ritz-Carlton is the only service company to have twice earned the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, which recognizes outstanding customer service. For more information, or reservations, contact a travel professional, call toll free in the U.S. 1-800-241-3333, or visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/adventure-of-a-thousand-colors-an-art-and-dine-series-with-erica-hestu-wahyuni-galeri-zen1-at-the-ritz-carlton-bali-302162818.html

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Bali