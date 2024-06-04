AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vantage Markets Shines as Diamond Sponsor at Money Expo Colombia 2024

PRNewswire June 4, 2024

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets (“Vantage”), a leading multi-asset broker, is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its participation and sponsorship at Money Expo Colombia 2024, held from 15 to 16 May at the prestigious Agora Bogotá, Centro de Convenciones.

The event brought together industry leaders, traders, and financial experts from across the globe.

Money Expo Colombia 2024 is a premier gathering uniting traders, introducing brokers, investors, financial institutions, and brokers within the dynamic trading and investing community. The event serves as a pivotal platform for networking, learning about market trends, and engaging with top financial brands through exhibits, educational sessions, and workshops led by industry experts.

As a diamond sponsor, Vantage showcased its retail trading offerings and partnerships programmes under Vantage Partners at booth 5, near the coffee lounge. The booth attracted significant attention and excitement with Vantage’s innovative trading solutions and a popular lucky draw campaign.

A highlight was the keynote speech by Alejandro Zelniker, Affiliates Business Strategist for Vantage LATAM, on “Como dejar de perder dinero en el Trading” (“How to Stop Losing Money in Trading”). His session was well-attended and received high praise for its practical advice and strategic insights, aimed at helping traders optimise their performance and achieve potentially greater success in the markets.

Additionally, Vantage Markets was honoured with the “Best Regulated Broker” award at the event, highlighting its commitment to excellence and industry standards.

“We are thrilled to have been a part of Money Expo Colombia 2024 as a diamond sponsor,” said Alejandro. “Our presence at this event underscores our commitment to the market and our dedication to providing top-tier trading solutions and support to our clients and partners. The expo provided an excellent platform to engage with traders and industry professionals, and we are excited about the new relationships and opportunities that have emerged.”

Vantage continues to expand its footprint in the market, offering cutting-edge technology, competitive trading conditions, and exceptional customer service. The company’s participation in Money Expo Colombia reinforces its position as a trusted and innovative leader in the financial services industry.

For more information about Vantage Markets and its offerings, please visit VantageMarkets.com

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vantage-markets-shines-as-diamond-sponsor-at-money-expo-colombia-2024-302163161.html

SOURCE Vantage

