SINGAPORE, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AgentLayer, a leading Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain and AI integration innovation platform, announced that its AgentLayer Premium Governance Node (APGN) sold 2000 nodes within one day of going on sale, with a total value of $1,600,000, setting a new sales record. This milestone not only highlights the strong interest and recognition of AgentLayer technology in the market but also further consolidates AgentLayer’s leading position in the decentralized AI ecosystem. AgentLayer is an innovative platform designed for the collaboration and coordination of autonomous AI Agents. Through its unique technology stack, including AgentChain, AgentOS, AgentLink, and AgentFi, it has built a complete decentralized AI ecosystem. This system provides powerful technical support and a development environment for AI developers, promoting the wide application and development of AI technology.

The APGN node plays a pivotal role in the AgentLayer ecosystem and is crucial for network security and governance. As holders of APGN nodes, investors will enjoy a series of exclusive benefits, such as generous $AGENT token mining rewards, advanced governance rights, and revenue sharing. In addition, they will have the opportunity to access advanced protocol and platform features ahead of time or exclusively, and participate in pre-sales and Initial AI Offerings (IAOs) of specific projects, thereby gaining more investment opportunities and returns. As a key component of the AgentLayer ecosystem, APGN plays a vital role in maintaining network security and promoting democratic governance. With limited node supply (only 20,000 nodes) and a dynamic pricing strategy, early participants are expected to achieve faster investment returns and higher earnings expectations.

The initial price for the APGN nodes is set at $800 USD. During the sales period, the first 3,000 nodes will maintain this price; after that, the price will increase by $5 USD for every 100 APGN nodes sold. Investors can purchase these nodes through the official sales website of AgentLayer at https://apgn.agentlayer.xyz/home. Along with the sales, a specific token release strategy will be implemented where 200,000 $AGENT tokens will be released daily to participating nodes during the first year, with the amount gradually reducing over time. Over a span of four years, this release will account for 15.5125% of the total supply. The payback period for purchasing nodes will be dynamically calculated based on the number of nodes already sold.

The good news of this sales figure not only highlights AgentLayer’s market influence and technical strength but also lays a solid foundation for the company’s future development. The equity investors of AgentLayer’s parent company, MetaTrust Labs, including Redpoint Ventures, Granite Asia (formerly GGV Capital), NGC Ventures, ByteTrade Lab, Hash Global Venture Capital, LongHash Ventures, Fellows Fund, SNZ Holding, Bing Ventures, ABCDE Capital, M23, UVM Signum Blockchain Fund, MEXC, Summer Ventures, and Woori Ventures, as well as strategic investors focused on decentralized AI such as aelf public chain, have fully participated in the ecological construction of AgentLayer and will hold the platform’s digital token $AGENT to jointly promote innovation and development in the field of artificial intelligence.

With the continuous development of artificial intelligence technology, the demand for decentralized AI ecosystems is also growing. AgentLayer stated that it will continue to be committed to promoting the integration of AI and blockchain technology, and through its Multi-Agent coordination network, unleash human creative potential and productivity. With the continuous sale of APGN nodes and the improvement of the ecosystem, AgentLayer is confident in providing AI developers with a more complete and powerful technology platform, bringing richer and more diverse financial products and service options to users. As APGN sales activities continue, AgentLayer is constantly consolidating its leadership position in the decentralized AI field. For more information or to participate in APGN node purchases, please visit the official website at https://apgn.agentlayer.xyz/home

Guide to Purchasing AgentLayer Premium Governance Node (APGN)

FAQs

1. What is AgentLayer Premium Governance Node (APGN)?

APGN is a premium network participation node in the AgentLayer ecosystem. Holders will obtain enhanced governance rights, income sources, and exclusive service access.

2. What are the main functions of APGN?

APGN is a core component of the AgentLayer decentralized AI network, ensuring network security and promoting democratic governance. APGN holders can enjoy daily $AGENT token mining rewards, participate in exclusive protocol functions, and gain priority access to AI project presales and IAOs.

3. How to purchase APGN?

Visit the AgentLayer official website (agentlayer.xyz), use a supported wallet (such as OKX or WalletConnect) to connect to the designated blockchain network, enter a valid referral code (if any), select the number of nodes to purchase, and complete the payment process.

4. Is there a referral program?

Yes, referrers can receive 10%-15% of USDT based on the total purchase amount of referred APGN. The reward varies based on the successful referral of APGN quantity. The reward is automatically processed at 00:00 UTC every day for claimed cashback, and return USDT to the Arbitrum chain.

5. How does APGN generate returns?

APGN holders receive daily $AGENT token rewards with a structured release plan over four years. Participation in presales and Initial AI Offerings (IAOs) adds additional income channels.

6. How does the price of APGN change?

The price of APGN is dynamically adjusted based on the number of nodes sold. The initial price is $800, and this price is maintained for the first 3,000 nodes. After that, the price will increase by $5 for every 100 nodes sold, until the supply cap is reached.

7. Is the supply of APGN limited?

Yes, the supply of APGN is limited to a total of 20,000 nodes.

8. Do I need special equipment or a server to run APGN after purchasing?

No. Currently, APGN is a virtual unit that does not require any hardware or server to operate.

9. Can I transfer APGN to another wallet after purchasing?

No. Once purchased, APGN cannot be reassociated with another wallet.

10. How are daily mining rewards calculated?

Daily mining rewards are determined based on the size of the daily reward pool and the total number of sold nodes. The initial reward pool consists of 200,000 $AGENT tokens per day. Rewards are distributed at 00:00 UTC daily.

11. Supported blockchains?

Abitrum, Optimum, BSC, ETH Mainnet.

12. How can I seek help if I encounter problems during the purchase process?

If you encounter any issues during the purchase process, you can contact AgentLayer’s official customer service for more information.

Telegram： https://t.me/agentlayer

Discord： https://discord.gg/vZK7fCwp7d

13. Release Strategy?

Initial Release: 200,000 $AGENT tokens will be released as daily rewards for the first year from the purchase date for early investors.

Total Release: A total of 155.13 million $AGENT tokens will be gradually released over four years.

Release Schedule: APGN node tokens will be released according to the following schedule (total of 4 years):

In the first year, 200,000 tokens will be released daily, distributed evenly among participating nodes, totaling 20*365=73 million tokens.

For the next 18 months, 100,000 tokens will be released daily, distributed evenly among participating nodes, totaling 10*365*1.5=54.75 million tokens.

For the following 18 months, 50,000 tokens will be released daily, distributed evenly among participating nodes, totaling 5*365*1.5=27.375 million tokens.

The total release amount is 73+54.75+27.375=155.125 million tokens, accounting for 15.5125% of the overall token supply.

14. Are there any lock-up periods for the tokens associated with APGN nodes?

No, there are no lock-up periods for the tokens associated with APGN nodes.

15. How long do I need to wait after purchasing an APGN node before I can see it in my dashboard?

You will need to wait for 60 seconds after purchasing an APGN node before it appears in your dashboard.

16. Which chain will the referral rewards be returned?

The referral rewards will only be returned to the ARB chain.

About AgentLayer

AgentLayer is an innovative decentralized artificial intelligence Layer 2 blockchain network specifically designed for the collaboration and coordination of autonomous AI Agents. It utilizes large language model (LLM)-driven generative AI technology, enabling AI Agents to make autonomous decisions and complete tasks, reducing reliance on human intervention. Through its advanced technology stack, including AgentChain (a decentralized, secure, and efficient blockchain network), AgentOS (an operating system designed for AI application development), AgentLink (the underlying communication protocol for Multi-Agent), and AgentFi (decentralized financial services), AgentLayer has constructed a complete decentralized AI ecosystem. This ecosystem not only provides AI developers with powerful technical support and a development environment but also offers users a rich variety of financial products and service options. AgentLayer’s vision is to drive innovation and development across various industries and professions through Multi-Agent collaboration.

