AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Intersolar Europe 2024: Discover Hiconics’ Innovative Residential Green Energy ODM Solution

PRNewswire June 4, 2024

Hiconics’ world-class proprietary ODM supply chain has forged a path for high-quality product delivery.

MUNICH, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hiconics Eco-energy Technology (“Hiconics”; SHE300048), a green energy brand under the Midea umbrella, is preparing to showcase its all-in-one residential energy storage systems (RESS), photovoltaic inverters, and electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment at Booth C2 670 at Intersolar Europe 2024, the world’s leading exhibition for the solar industry being held from June 19-21, 2024, in Munich.

Midea Hiconics Residential Green Energy Products (PRNewsfoto/Midea Hiconics)

Differentiating itself from other green energy storage solution providers, Hiconics has created a top-level ODM value chain, originated from Midea’s more than 50 years of experience in the field of household use, a billion-level supply chain, and strong global R&D and manufacturing capabilities, including 33 R&D centers and over 40+ manufacturing centers.

Through investment in R&D, supply chain, intelligent manufacturing, quality control, and other areas, Hiconics strictly controls every product detail to present aesthetically pleasing, flexibility and simplicity in residential storage and support household green energy products with reliable performance. All Hiconics products are tailored specifically for the European market and can empower the brand growth of its customers, provide ease of operation to installers, and peace of mind to end users.

Hiconics’ strong R&D capabilities ensure that the flexible product design capabilities of its ODM value chain can achieve a wide category coverage and customization possible for the delivery of high-quality green energy products to customers.

Leveraging Midea’s strong foundation and expertise in the home appliance industry, Hiconics has excelled in delivering green energy home storage solutions that not only boast outstanding practicality but also spearhead a new trend in home appliance electrification. These solutions integrate sustainable energy devices into home environments and industrial aesthetics in an organic manner, satisfying the need for clean and attractive designs. The modular design approach significantly lightens the load for installers, streamlining the processes of transportation and installation. Midea’s aesthetically driven design philosophy in home appliances ensures that homeowners enjoy a user experience that is both cutting-edge and aesthetically pleasing, characterized by a sense of warmth and beauty. Moreover, the establishment of comprehensive safety measures at various system levels and the battery pack level enhances safety.

For more information about Hiconics, please visit https://www.hiconics-global.com/company-profile/.

About Hiconics 

Hiconics, established in 2003, was publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under the abbreviation “Hiconics” and the stock code “300048” on January 20, 2010. In 2020, it is officially incorporated into the Midea Group. In 2023, three main lines of business emerged, a wide range of residential green energy products, high- and low- voltage inverters, and Midea’s photovoltaic solutions.

SOURCE Midea Hiconics

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.