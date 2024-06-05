ViewSonic Showcases Innovations for Future Workplace and Classroom at its Visual Solution Forum

Transforming Work and Learning with Complete Ecosystems

TAIPEI, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, unveils the latest innovations at its Visual Solution Forum 2024 hosted at its R&D Center during COMPUTEX (June 4th – 7th). The event highlights its “ViewSonic Future Meeting Room” and “ViewSonic Future Classroom” initiatives, showcasing comprehensive solutions for workplace and education designed for easy accessibility and inclusive collaboration. Another highlight is large-format Customizable All-in-One LED displays, providing expansive sizes up to 760 inches, crafted to demonstrate the unprecedented versatility and convenience that mega displays can offer.

“ViewSonic is proud to introduce the ‘Future Meeting Room’ and ‘Future Classroom’ solutions, designed to transform traditional spaces with cutting-edge technology and intuitive functionality,” said Eric Wei, Asia Pacific General Manager at ViewSonic. “Our ‘Future Meeting Room’ enables seamless collaboration and communication, boosting productivity. Similarly, the company’s long-term dedication to education drives the ‘Future Classroom’ to redefine the learning space with interactive tools, preparing students for tomorrow’s challenges. We are committed to continuously innovating and improving technologies aiming at creating a more comprehensive ecosystem.”

Future Meeting Room: The Solution for Hybrid Meetings

As hybrid work becomes the norm, efficient and versatile meeting room setups are essential. The “ViewSonic Future Meeting Room” seamlessly integrates in-person and hybrid teamwork with high accessibility, inclusive collaboration, enterprise-grade security, and remote device management capabilities. For business professionals, it supports the entire workflow, from project initiation to brainstorming and showcasing work, ensuring smooth and effective team interactions while adhering to sustainable principles, making it ideal for modern businesses.

Built on this concept, ViewSonic offers a wide range of touch and non-touch display solutions that are paired with its latest TeamJoin™ solution designed for Microsoft Teams Rooms, TeamOne™ online collaborative software, and the Manager centralized device management software to present a future-ready meeting space.

At the forum, guests can experience an ideal setup for Microsoft Teams Rooms meetings – the ViewBoard 105″ 5K Interactive Display paired with TeamJoin™. This combination offers a streamlined user journey, ensuring instant and efficient meetings initiated by a single touch. This 21:9 ultrawide display enhances eye-to-eye connection and provides a full view of presentation content and chat messages through front-row display mode, simulating clear and engaging face-to-face communication. With exceptional audiovisual quality, this setup exemplifies how hybrid meetings can be made more intuitive and productive.

TeamOne™ features intuitive handwriting capabilities and integrates whiteboarding, flow charts, and other tools. It offers various workflow templates for brainstorming and note-taking, providing a unified collaborative experience for in-person and hybrid teams. The ViewBoard built-in Manager software eases IT administrative tasks by controlling and managing apps and displays remotely on a unified platform.

Customizable Magnificent Presentation in Effortless Setup

ViewSonic’s latest innovation — the Customizable All-in-One LED displays (LDC series) combines the size versatility of conventional LED displays with the installation convenience of an All-in-One design. Guests will experience the real-world application of the LDC series, which is configured at 263 inches and installed at a second-floor height, serving as welcome signage in the lobby. The displays can be even larger, from 760 inches in one unit to over 1,000 inches when multiple units are combined, suitable for entrance decorations, public advertisements, event backdrops, etc.

Future Classroom Designed to Revolutionizing Education

ViewSonic has been committed to education for years, building a strong and comprehensive product profile to support the education community. The “ViewSonic Future Classroom” initiative offers numerous benefits to schools, teachers, and students by creating a fully digitalized, interactive, and personalized learning environment.

Teachers benefit from innovative tools like ViewBoard and software such as myViewBoard, ClassSwift, and TeamOne. These facilitate dynamic digital lessons, real-time collaboration, and personalized teaching experiences while reducing class preparation time. Students gain from adaptive learning with interactive digital content and immediate feedback, fostering engagement, motivation, and improved learning outcomes tailored to their individual needs. Schools benefit from enhanced learning environments, centralized device management from the Manager for streamlined campus communication, efficient resource allocation, and improved sustainability.

Expanded Offerings to Boost Efficiency for Professionals and Creatives

ViewSonic will also showcase the latest display solutions. The new WorkPro series is designed to enhance individual video conferencing experiences, featuring Windows Hello for secure facial login and a built-in Zoom® Certified camera, microphone, and speakers. The new 16:10 portable monitors, ideal for multitasking on-the-go, offer more vertical screen space and high fidelity for main screen mirroring and extension.

The ColorPro series, designed for creative professionals, includes monitors with Thunderbolt™ 4 technology for faster data transfer, alongside durable, portable models with a waterproof surface in a 16:10 aspect ratio. Additionally, ViewSonic showcases its first OLED gaming monitor for seasoned gamers and a new VX series model boasting a 240Hz refresh rate for novice gamers.

The forum also debuts its new ViewBoard, featuring advanced, intuitive functionalities such as the Writeaway functionality and one-stop access via NFC. For corporations seeking agile solutions, ViewSonic presents a mobile, foldable 135-inch LED display and high-brightness projectors paired with wireless screen casting kits for an instant, stable, and secure connection. Both provide a convenient setup.

Commitment to Sustainability

Beyond innovation, sustainable practices are equally important to ViewSonic. Validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), ViewSonic aims for net-zero emissions by 2050. The company’s energy-efficient products include EPEAT Silver-certified ViewBoard displays, ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2024 monitors, and lamp-free LED and laser projectors, underscoring its commitment to environmental responsibility.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider with a presence in over 100 countries. The company leverages over 35 years of expertise in visual technology to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, content, and services. ViewSonic offers a wide range of products, with screen sizes spanning from 5 inches to a massive 760 inches. This includes interactive displays, large format displays, LED displays, pen displays, monitors, projectors, SaaS, AI services, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. ViewSonic focuses on designing products that deliver optimal performance and customer satisfaction while integrating sustainable production practices and upholding comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. The company’s goal is to enable customers to “See the Difference”. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

