HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2024 Honors 70 Champions Ushering in a New Generation Workforce

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HR Asia, the leading publication in the human resources industry, announces the winners of its prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Indonesia awards. This year, a total of 70 outstanding companies have been recognized for their exemplary HR practices, showcasing their commitment to fostering a vibrant and diverse workplace environment.

Under the theme of “The Definitive Z Choice,” the winners reflect the challenges and opportunities presented by the influx of Gen-Z or Zoomer, creating a multi-generational workforce. These companies have not only demonstrated exceptional prowess in hiring and retaining young talent, but also in creating a workplace culture that values diversity, collaboration, and continuous innovation setting a benchmark for others in the industry.

The surge in nominations underscores the growing prominence of workplace excellence in the region with 310 companies competing for recognition, showcasing a keen desire to stand out as leaders in employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. 59,570 survey participants shared their invaluable insights and experiences, providing a comprehensive overview of the workplace landscape in Indonesia. Their contributions not only reflect a deep-rooted commitment to enhancing workplace environments but also highlight the significance of employee voice in shaping organisational culture and practices.

“With an ever-growing number of Zoomers entering the workforce, there comes a number of challenges for human resources,” said William Ng, group publisher of HR Asia. “The life experiences and expectations of the younger generation are entirely different from the previous generations, potentially creating discord in the workplace. It is good to see that a larger number of organisations in Indonesia are actively mitigating potential issues and recording higher employee satisfaction by championing inclusivity along with actively listening to their needs.”

2024 sees a new category HR Asia Sustainable Workplace Awards being introduced to reflect the organisation’s unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. In turn, The HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Indonesia award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

The awards ceremony celebrated the achievements of the 13 Gold winners, each of whom has received the awards for five consecutive years or more. These exemplary organisations have consistently demonstrated their dedication to creating and sustaining an outstanding workplace environment. The distinguished Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Indonesia are BAT Indonesia , Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Kraft Heinz Indonesia, PT Anugerah Pharmindo Lestari, PT Astra International Tbk, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk, PT Cargill Indonesia, PT Pegadaian, PT. IDS Medical Systems Indonesia, PT. Kerry Ingredients Indonesia, Techconnect, and tiket.com.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Indonesia awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2024 (INDONESIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

AMARTHA MIKRO FINTEK APP GROUP ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES BANK INDONESIA BAT INDONESIA COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS INDONESIA CONCENTRIX SERVICES INDONESIA DANONE INDONESIA ELABRAM GROUP ENESIS GROUP EVERMOS FEDEX INDONESIA DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION INDOSAT OOREDOO HUTCHISON KANMO GROUP KENANGAN BRANDS KRAFT HEINZ INDONESIA L’ORÉAL INDONESIA MAS ARYA INDONESIA MAZARS INDONESIA MERATUS MONDELEZ INDONESIA PT ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK PT ASURANSI JIWA MANULIFE INDONESIA PT AXA MANDIRI FINANCIAL SERVICES PT BANK BTPN TBK PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT BANK COMMONWEALTH PT BANK DANAMON INDONESIA TBK PT BANK DBS INDONESIA PT BANK KEB HANA INDONESIA PT BANK MAYBANK INDONESIA TBK PT BANK QNB INDONESIA TBK PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PT BANK SEABANK INDONESIA PT BANK UOB INDONESIA PT BINTANG TOEDJOE PT CARGILL INDONESIA PT CIBA VISION BATAM PT ENDRESS+HAUSER INDONESIA PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT PT JOHNSON AND JOHNSON INDONESIA TWO PT MARSH INDONESIA PT MEIYUME MANUFACTURING INDONESIA PT MITRA ADIPERKASA, TBK PT PEGADAIAN PT SCHNEIDER INDONESIA PT SHISEIDO COSMETICS INDONESIA PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA ) PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK PT. FONTERRA BRANDS INDONESIA PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA PT. IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INDONESIA PT. KERRY INGREDIENTS INDONESIA PT. SMARTFREN TELECOM TBK PT. TELKOMSEL PT. TUMBUH BERSAMA NANO PT. URC INDONESIA PwC INDONESIA RECKITT INDONESIA TACO GROUP TECHCONNECT tiket.com TIME INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL + LEISURE CO. TRAVELOKA TRIPATRA XL AXIATA ZURICH INDONESIA

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2024

ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES CONCENTRIX SERVICES INDONESIA PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK PT ASURANSI JIWA MANULIFE INDONESIA PT AXA MANDIRI FINANCIAL SERVICES PT BANK COMMONWEALTH PT CARGILL INDONESIA MAS ARYA INDONESIA PT MEIYUME MANUFACTURING INDONESIA PT PEGADAIAN PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA ) PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK PwC INDONESIA RECKITT INDONESIA TRAVEL + LEISURE CO. XL AXIATA

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2024

ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES DANONE INDONESIA INDOSAT OOREDOO HUTCHISON PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT BANK KEB HANA INDONESIA PT BANK QNB INDONESIA TBK PT CARGILL INDONESIA PT PEGADAIAN PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA ) PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA PT. URC INDONESIA TACO GROUP TIME INTERNATIONAL MAS ARYA INDONESIA

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2024

APP GROUP ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS INDONESIA DANONE INDONESIA FEDEX PT ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PT BANK UOB INDONESIA PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA ) PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA PT. TELKOMSEL TRIPATRA ZURICH INDONESIA

