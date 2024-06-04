HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2024 Honors 70 Champions Ushering in a New Generation Workforce

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HR Asia, the leading publication in the human resources industry, announces the winners of its prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Indonesia awards. This year, a total of 70 outstanding companies have been recognized for their exemplary HR practices, showcasing their commitment to fostering a vibrant and diverse workplace environment.
Under the theme of “The Definitive Z Choice,” the winners reflect the challenges and opportunities presented by the influx of Gen-Z or Zoomer, creating a multi-generational workforce. These companies have not only demonstrated exceptional prowess in hiring and retaining young talent, but also in creating a workplace culture that values diversity, collaboration, and continuous innovation setting a benchmark for others in the industry.
The surge in nominations underscores the growing prominence of workplace excellence in the region with 310 companies competing for recognition, showcasing a keen desire to stand out as leaders in employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. 59,570 survey participants shared their invaluable insights and experiences, providing a comprehensive overview of the workplace landscape in Indonesia. Their contributions not only reflect a deep-rooted commitment to enhancing workplace environments but also highlight the significance of employee voice in shaping organisational culture and practices.
“With an ever-growing number of Zoomers entering the workforce, there comes a number of challenges for human resources,” said William Ng, group publisher of HR Asia. “The life experiences and expectations of the younger generation are entirely different from the previous generations, potentially creating discord in the workplace. It is good to see that a larger number of organisations in Indonesia are actively mitigating potential issues and recording higher employee satisfaction by championing inclusivity along with actively listening to their needs.”
2024 sees a new category HR Asia Sustainable Workplace Awards being introduced to reflect the organisation’s unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. In turn, The HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times.
The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Indonesia award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.
The awards ceremony celebrated the achievements of the 13 Gold winners, each of whom has received the awards for five consecutive years or more. These exemplary organisations have consistently demonstrated their dedication to creating and sustaining an outstanding workplace environment. The distinguished Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Indonesia are BAT Indonesia , Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Kraft Heinz Indonesia, PT Anugerah Pharmindo Lestari, PT Astra International Tbk, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk, PT Cargill Indonesia, PT Pegadaian, PT. IDS Medical Systems Indonesia, PT. Kerry Ingredients Indonesia, Techconnect, and tiket.com.
The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Indonesia awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/
LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2024 (INDONESIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:
- AMARTHA MIKRO FINTEK
- APP GROUP
- ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
- BANK INDONESIA
- BAT INDONESIA
- COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS INDONESIA
- CONCENTRIX SERVICES INDONESIA
- DANONE INDONESIA
- ELABRAM GROUP
- ENESIS GROUP
- EVERMOS
- FEDEX
- INDONESIA DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION
- INDOSAT OOREDOO HUTCHISON
- KANMO GROUP
- KENANGAN BRANDS
- KRAFT HEINZ INDONESIA
- L’ORÉAL INDONESIA
- MAS ARYA INDONESIA
- MAZARS INDONESIA
- MERATUS
- MONDELEZ INDONESIA
- PT ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI
- PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK
- PT ASURANSI JIWA MANULIFE INDONESIA
- PT AXA MANDIRI FINANCIAL SERVICES
- PT BANK BTPN TBK
- PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
- PT BANK COMMONWEALTH
- PT BANK DANAMON INDONESIA TBK
- PT BANK DBS INDONESIA
- PT BANK KEB HANA INDONESIA
- PT BANK MAYBANK INDONESIA TBK
- PT BANK QNB INDONESIA TBK
- PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA
- PT BANK SEABANK INDONESIA
- PT BANK UOB INDONESIA
- PT BINTANG TOEDJOE
- PT CARGILL INDONESIA
- PT CIBA VISION BATAM
- PT ENDRESS+HAUSER INDONESIA
- PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT
- PT JOHNSON AND JOHNSON INDONESIA TWO
- PT MARSH INDONESIA
- PT MEIYUME MANUFACTURING INDONESIA
- PT MITRA ADIPERKASA, TBK
- PT PEGADAIAN
- PT SCHNEIDER INDONESIA
- PT SHISEIDO COSMETICS INDONESIA
- PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA)
- PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
- PT. FONTERRA BRANDS INDONESIA
- PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
- PT. IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INDONESIA
- PT. KERRY INGREDIENTS INDONESIA
- PT. SMARTFREN TELECOM TBK
- PT. TELKOMSEL
- PT. TUMBUH BERSAMA NANO
- PT. URC INDONESIA
- PwC INDONESIA
- RECKITT INDONESIA
- TACO GROUP
- TECHCONNECT
- tiket.com
- TIME INTERNATIONAL
- TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.
- TRAVELOKA
- TRIPATRA
- XL AXIATA
- ZURICH INDONESIA
WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2024
- ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
- CONCENTRIX SERVICES INDONESIA
- PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK
- PT ASURANSI JIWA MANULIFE INDONESIA
- PT AXA MANDIRI FINANCIAL SERVICES
- PT BANK COMMONWEALTH
- PT CARGILL INDONESIA
- MAS ARYA INDONESIA
- PT MEIYUME MANUFACTURING INDONESIA
- PT PEGADAIAN
- PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA)
- PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
- PwC INDONESIA
- RECKITT INDONESIA
- TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.
- XL AXIATA
WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2024
- ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
- DANONE INDONESIA
- INDOSAT OOREDOO HUTCHISON
- PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
- PT BANK KEB HANA INDONESIA
- PT BANK QNB INDONESIA TBK
- PT CARGILL INDONESIA
- PT PEGADAIAN
- PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA)
- PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
- PT. URC INDONESIA
- TACO GROUP
- TIME INTERNATIONAL
- MAS ARYA INDONESIA
WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2024
- APP GROUP
- ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
- COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS INDONESIA
- DANONE INDONESIA
- FEDEX
- PT ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI
- PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK
- PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA
- PT BANK UOB INDONESIA
- PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT
- PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA)
- PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
- PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
- PT. TELKOMSEL
- TRIPATRA
- ZURICH INDONESIA
About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.
Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
Business Media International
Mobile No.: 012-2692701
Email: adrian@businessmedia.asia.
