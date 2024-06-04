AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Bybit’s New Report: How Institutions and Retail Are Shaping Memecoin Investments

PRNewswire June 4, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, has released a new report: “Beyond the Hype: The Realities of Institutional Memecoin Investments.”

This analysis illuminates institutional and retail involvement in the memecoin market, providing insights for investors and newcomers. The full report is now available, offering a deep dive into Bybit’s data and trends shaping the memecoin landscape in 2024.

Bybit's New Report: How Institutions and Retail Are Shaping Memecoin Investments (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

Tripling of Institutional Memecoin Holdings

One of the report’s most compelling findings is the dramatic increase in institutional memecoin holdings. From February to March 2024, institutional investors saw their spot holdings of memecoins soar from $62.5 million to $204.8 million. This 226% surge highlights investors’ substantial interest in the memecoin market. The full report shows what this means for the future of memecoin investments.

Massive Trading Volume in Perpetual Contracts

Institutions traded a staggering $186.6 billion worth of memecoin perpetual contracts in Q1 2024. While they maintained a cautious approach to spot holdings, their aggressive trading in perpetual contracts demonstrates a sophisticated engagement with the volatile memecoin market. The full report allows readers to understand further how these flows affect memecoin and crypto investments.

Retail Investors Show Dynamic Adjustment and Resilience

Contrary to the stereotype of retail investors as “dumb money,” the report highlights their adaptability. Retail memecoin holdings skyrocketed by 478% from February to April 2024, peaking at $567 million before reducing to $371 million. This dynamic adjustment mirrors the strategic moves of institutional investors, indicating a high level of market awareness and responsiveness among retail traders.

Discover More Insights

“Our report ‘Beyond the Hype’ shows that institutional and retail investors are actively leveraging the opportunities presented by the memecoin market,” said Eugene Cheung, Head of Institutions of Bybit. “The strategic agility of institutions and the dynamic management by retail investors reflect a sophisticated engagement with these assets. We invite everyone to delve into the full report to understand these important dynamics better.”

Download the full report here

https://www.bybit.com/en/press/post/bybit-s-new-report-how-institutions-and-retail-are-shaping-memecoin-investments-bltf1bce903ac558cf7 

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world’s top three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 30 million users. Established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybits-new-report-how-institutions-and-retail-are-shaping-memecoin-investments-302163351.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.