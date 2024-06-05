OceanBase Recognized as an Asia/Pacific Customers’ Choice in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management System

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OceanBase has been recognized as an Asia/Pacific Customers’ Choice and was also named a Strong Performer in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer report for Cloud Database Management Systems.

Gartner Peer Insights is a public platform that offers verified, first-hand reviews of enterprise software and services from experienced IT professionals. The report considers product functionality and performance, service expertise, breadth of services, overall cost, and user community as deciding factors influencing customers’ choice of a cloud database.

OceanBase has been peer-recognized by its customers for exceptional product functionality and service support. Notably, as of May 2024, among all reviews, 96% of customers cited product functionality and performance as the decisive factor in their choice of OceanBase, a figure significantly higher than the market average.

Furthermore, over 60% of customers acknowledge the pivotal role OceanBase plays in driving innovation, cost management, and improving compliance and risk management.

Among the 20 vendors listed in this Voice of Customer report, OceanBase was rated an overall 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 26 reviews in total from customers in the banking, IT services, and telecom industries within the Asia Pacific region.

OceanBase offers unlimited scalable distributed database for data-intensive transactional and real-time operational analytics workloads, with ultra-fast performance and high compatibility across major global cloud infrastructures, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud and Tencent Cloud. Operating across 30 availability zones in Asia, Europe, and America, OceanBase has already served over 200 customers, such as SAIC Volkswagen, Li Auto, VIVO, Pop Mart, Haidilao, Kwai, Trip.com, GCash, and PalmPay.

Customer reviews on the Gartner website attest to the performance and reliability of OceanBase. “With the deployment of two locations and three centers, OceanBase achieves high availability of data. Even if a center fails, it can quickly switch to another center to ensure business continuity. Through strict data synchronization and verification mechanisms, OceanBase ensures data consistency between the two locations and three centers, achieving a low RPO and minimizes potential data loss,” said an IT services industry customer.

An engineering manager from the banking industry also noted: “OceanBase achieves financial-level high availability on ordinary hardware and pioneered a new standard for ‘three locations and five centers’ city-level automatic lossless disaster recovery in the financial industry. It has the capability to expand online horizontally, supports a multi-tenant architecture natively, and can provide services for multiple independent businesses in the same cluster. Data isolation between tenants reduces deployment and operation costs.”

“It is a great honor for OceanBase to be recognized as an Asia/Pacific Customers’ Choice by Gartner Peer Insights for Cloud Database Management Systems,” said Evan Yang, Chief Executive Officer of OceanBase. “We believe this accolade reflects our customers’ trust in OceanBase’s technical competitiveness, scalability, and after-sales service. We are inspired by our customers’ feedback and will continue to innovate and bring database products and solutions that are efficient, sustainable, and reliable.”

In late 2023, OceanBase also received an Honorable Mention in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems.

Launched in 2010, OceanBase is a distributed relational database. OceanBase’s strengths over alternative solutions include strong data consistency, high availability, high performance, cost effectiveness, elastic scalability, and high compatibility with mainstream relational databases. It enables transactions and analytical queries with just one set of data engines, empowering real-time business intelligence.

To learn more, please visit: https://en.oceanbase.com/

