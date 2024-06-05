Dalton Pharma Services Invests in Robotic Aseptic Powder Fill-Finish Line from 3P innovation

TORONTO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pharmaceutical manufacturing company, Dalton Pharma Services (a Seikagaku Group company), has recently commissioned 3P innovation (Warwick, UK) to design and construct a fully automated state-of-the-art high-speed aseptic powder filling line to expedite the delivery of drugs to market in a more compliant, efficient, and economical manner.

In line with Dalton’s ongoing mission to adopt cutting-edge technology, this strategic investment not only expands the collaboration between the two organisations, but it also enables Toronto-based Dalton to effectively meet its current and future business needs. Furthermore, this venture solidifies 3P innovation’s position as global leaders in the supply of aseptic filling technology.

Jixing Wang, President at Dalton, commented: “Due to increasing customer demand, we needed to further enhance our competencies in speed, quality and flexibility. Having maximised our capacity in aseptic powder fill/finish, we sought innovative technology to support our growth. This investment will reinforce Dalton’s market position as a leading partner in aseptic powder filling.”

Dalton identified the Robotic Fill-Finish (RFF) Cell from 3P innovation as being an ideal solution based on the feasibility studies of several difficult to handle powders. Other factors of consideration included the increased sterility assurance, reduced risk of product failure and enhanced compliance with Annex 1.

The current agreement builds on a multi-year association between the two companies. “Both 3P and Dalton share a similar mindset,” notes Chris Kotoris, Senior Director of Operations at Dalton: “We are very much focused on finding solutions to our client’s challenges whilst being nimble enough to adapt and influential enough to lead. The innovative technology of 3P innovation combined with Dalton’s cGMP facility and expertise are your perfect partners.”

The acquisition of 3P innovation’s RFF Cell enables Dalton to address larger segments of the pharmaceutical market and serve customers with greater global patient populations.

The new system comprises fully integrated isolators with multiple linked process chambers that have been designed to provide a compact integrated solution for ready-to-use (RTU) tubs. Benefiting from six chambers, filling, stoppering, capping and crimping will all be done automatically. “What’s unique about this project,” said Nick Brooks, Managing Director at 3P innovation, “is that the line has been built from the ground up with Annex 1 compliance in mind. We are not just updating legacy equipment, here, this is a bespoke creation.”

“After 10 years of integrating fill lines into third-party isolators and being frustrated by the challenges of working with plant designed by others, we decided to build our own.” The result is a compact, fully contained unit that enables super-fast site integration with zero civil structural work required to install the unit into existing cleanroom environments. Technically able to handle both powder and liquid media filling applications, 3P innovation is delighted that the first commercial unit has been sold and is currently under construction.

About 3P innovation

3P innovation is a dynamic engineering company and UK’s leading supplier of automated fill-finish equipment. With more than 1000 years of combined engineering experience, our pharmaceutical equipment portfolio is designed to support customers throughout the different phases of their product’s lifecycle, whether that’s early-stage drug development or commercial-scale production equipment.

About Dalton Pharma Services

Dalton Pharma Services is a leading North American cGMP pharmaceutical organisation providing integrated drug discovery, development, and manufacturing services. Dalton is US FDA-inspected, Health Canada-licensed and brings more than 35 years of experience to every project. We deliver fully integrated solutions with an emphasis on speed, flexibility, and quality.

