AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

HTX Ventures Announces Investment in NexGami to Develop GameFi Ecosystem

PRNewswire June 5, 2024

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a move that underscores its commitment to broadening the reach and usability of Web3 technologies, HTX Ventures, the global investment arm of the cryptocurrency exchange HTX, has announced a strategic investment in NexGami, a pioneering Web3 gaming platform.

NexGami is a Web3 gaming platform aiming to be the prime venue for hosting competitive gaming events across various titles. Their recently raised $2.5 million seed round will be instrumental in advancing NexGami’s platform. NexGami’s mission is to integrate traditional gamers into the Web3 ecosystem, providing tangible benefits through tokenomics. The platform will offer seamless integration for game developers, enabling users to organize tournaments, players to compete for rewards, and content creators to share their gaming experiences.

“HTX Ventures is always looking for innovative projects that lower the gateway of Web3 entrance, not only for the retail user but also for businesses. By releasing games like MetaMyth and onboarding traditional gaming projects on-chain, NexGami is introducing more people into Web3 through gaming. HTX Ventures is excited to support their journey in transforming the gaming landscape through Web3,” said Edward, Managing Partner of HTX Ventures.

“We are immensely grateful for the support from our investors, which will enable us to accelerate our development and bring our vision of a revolutionary Web3 gaming platform to life,” said Brice Bian, Founder and CEO of NexGami.

NexGami debuted its $NEXG token recently at the end of May, with the token listing coming up on HTX along with this seed round announcement.

About HTX Ventures

HTX Ventures, the global investment division of HTX, integrates investment, incubation, and research to identify the best and brightest teams worldwide. With a decade-long history as an industry pioneer, HTX Ventures excels at identifying cutting-edge technologies and emerging business models within the sector. To foster growth within the blockchain ecosystem, we provide comprehensive support to projects, including financing, resources, and strategic advice.

HTX Ventures currently backs over 200 projects spanning multiple blockchain sectors, with select high-quality initiatives already trading on the HTX exchange. Furthermore, as one of the most active Fund of Funds (FOF) investors, HTX Ventures collaboratively forges the blockchain ecosystem alongside premier global blockchain funds, including IVC, Shima, and Animoca.

Contact Details

Michael Wang
glo-media@htx-inc.com

Company Website
https://www.htx.com/en-us/ventures

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/htx-ventures-announces-investment-in-nexgami-to-develop-gamefi-ecosystem-302163752.html

SOURCE HTX

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.