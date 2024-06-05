TrinaTracker embraces sustainability at factory in Spain

VIANA, Spain, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TrinaTracker, a leading provider of smart tracker solutions under Trinasolar, proudly announces the achievement of carbon footprint certification for its manufacturing plant in Viana, Spain, on June 5, World Environment Day. This certification, granted by Bureau Veritas, underscores TrinaTracker’s commitment to protecting the environment and contributing to a sustainable future.

An assessment of TrinaTracker’s carbon emissions for 2022 showed that these had been cut by 54.7% compared with the previous year. The assessment, conducted in line with the GHG protocol, a universally recognized carbon accounting methodology, evaluated TrinaTracker’s scope 1 and 2 emissions, ensuring accurate reporting of both direct and indirect CO 2 emissions. In addition, an assessment is being made to verify scope 3 emissions, and new certification is expected later this year.

As the urgency of tackling climate change becomes ever more apparent Trinasolar is steadfast in its commitment to corporate social responsibility and is taking significant action. The company aims to halve the GHG emissions intensity of Category 1 and Category 2 solar photovoltaic products by next year compared with the base year of 2020. In the longer term Trinasolar plans to carry out energy-saving and consumption-reduction projects, and to cut power consumption in global manufacturing and operations by 1 billion kWh from 2021 to 2030.

“We’re very proud to have achieved this certification,” said Alvaro Guerra, head of the Viana plant. “Our approach to meeting green objectives and achieving sustainable manufacturing is rooted in our company culture.”

In celebration of the certification milestone, TrinaTracker offset 22% of energy consumed in the Viana plant in 2022, equivalent to generating 450kWh of green energy a day, and cutting CO 2 emissions by 14 tonnes a year. Moreover, TrinaTracker, having completed ISO certifications, including 9001, 14001 and 45001, is now focusing on obtaining ISO 14064 to quantify and report greenhouse gas emissions and removal in compliance with international standards.

Sustainability is an integral part of TrinaTracker’s core values. Every gigawatt of its solar trackers and clean solar energy production yields significant positive outcomes. With more than 20 GW of solar trackers was delivered globally, TrinaTracker is contributing significantly to annual CO 2 emissions savings of 2.198 million metric tonnes, powering 853 million homes. TrinaTracker will do its utmost to pave the way for a more sustainable, environmentally friendly future.

SOURCE TrinaTracker