China Surpasses USA and Becomes Largest Trading Partner of India in FY24 – Volza

In a significant shift in global trade dynamics, China has surpassed the USA to become India's largest trading partner in the fiscal year 2024 (FY24). This development underscores the evolving nature of international trade relationships and highlights the increasing economic interdependence between China and India.

The Shift in Trade Dynamics

For several years, the USA held the position as India’s largest trading partner, with significant bilateral trade in goods and services. However, recent data from India’s Ministry of Commerce reveals that China has overtaken the USA, marking a pivotal change in India’s trade landscape.

Key Segment Driving the Change

Several factors have contributed to China surpassing the USA as India’s top trading partner:

Increased Import of Electronic Goods: China’s dominance in manufacturing and exporting electronic goods has led to a surge in imports from China to India . Products such as smartphones, laptops, and other consumer electronics have seen significant demand in the Indian market. Industrial Machinery and Equipment: The robust growth in India’s manufacturing sector has increased the demand for industrial machinery and equipment, much of which is sourced from China . This includes machinery for sectors such as textiles, chemicals, and automotive manufacturing. Chemical and Pharmaceutical Imports: China remains a key supplier of bulk drugs and intermediates to India’s pharmaceutical industry. The increasing import of these chemicals has further bolstered trade between the two countries. Infrastructure Projects: Several ongoing infrastructure projects in India have sourced materials and machinery from China . These projects, aimed at enhancing India’s infrastructure, have contributed to the rise in imports from China .

Key Factors Driving the Change

Increased Bilateral Trade Volume: The trade volume between India and China has been increasing significantly. In FY24, the total trade between the two countries surged due to higher imports from China , including essential commodities and intermediate goods used in Indian manufacturing. Competitive Pricing: Chinese products are often more competitively priced compared to those from other countries, making them attractive to Indian importers. This cost advantage has bolstered imports from China . Supply Chain Dynamics: The disruptions caused by global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict have led to changes in supply chain dynamics. China’s robust manufacturing and supply chain capabilities have allowed it to meet India’s demands more efficiently than other countries. Trade Agreements and Economic Policies: Both countries have engaged in trade agreements and economic policies that have facilitated smoother trade flows. India’s tariff structures and trade policies have also influenced the increase in imports from China . Increased Demand for Consumer Electronics: There has been a surge in demand for consumer electronics in India , many of which are imported from China . This sector’s growth has significantly contributed to the overall trade volume between the two countries. Raw Material Imports for Indian Manufacturing: Indian industries, particularly those in sectors like pharmaceuticals and automotive, rely heavily on raw materials and components from China . This dependence has driven up import numbers, contributing to the higher trade volume. Shift in Global Trade Patterns: Changes in global trade patterns, including the impact of the US-China trade war, have redirected some of China’s export focus towards other markets, including India .

Trade Figures at a Glance

According to the latest trade data, the bilateral trade between India and China reached a record high in FY24. The total trade value stood at approximately $118.4 billion, with imports from China accounting for the majority of this figure. In contrast, trade with the USA, while still substantial, lagged behind at around $118.3 billion.

Data is from Economics Times Ref Link: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/economy/foreign-trade/china-overtakes-us-to-become-indias-top-trading-partner-in-fy-2023-24/articleshow/110049223.cms?from=mdr

Implications for India and Strategic Considerations

