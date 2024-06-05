AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tectoro Consulting Private Limited Honored with the Growth Accelerator Award at the Android Enterprise Global Partner Summit 2024

PRNewswire June 5, 2024

HYDERABAD, India, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ —  Tectoro Consulting Private Limited (“Tectoro”), a leader in cloud-native products and enterprise solutions, proudly announces receiving the prestigious Growth Accelerator Award from Google. This accolade recognises Tectoro as the fastest global driver of Android in enterprise and government sectors worldwide. The award was presented at the esteemed Android Enterprise Global Partner Summit 2024, held in London.

 

Tectoro wins Android Enterprise Growth Accelerator Award 2024

 

The Growth Accelerator Award highlights Tectoro’s exceptional contribution to the proliferation and integration of Android solutions across diverse industries, enhancing operational efficiency, security, and customer experience. Tectoro is one of the first Google EMM partners to build a full-stack Android Management API solution. Tectoro’s innovative approach and robust partnership strategies have significantly bolstered Android adoption, making it a preferred choice for enterprises and governments globally.

Sreedhar Dannapaneni, Managing Director of Tectoro, expressed his elation on receiving the award: “We are deeply honoured to receive the Growth Accelerator Award. This recognition is a testament to our dedicated team’s hard work and relentless pursuit of excellence in driving Android adoption. Our focus on AI-driven customer experience, operational efficiency, and robust security has been pivotal in achieving this milestone.”

Mr. Dannapaneni further underlined the company’s future direction: “As we forge ahead, our commitment to partnership-led global growth remains unwavering. We will continue to harness cutting-edge AI technologies to enhance customer experiences and operational efficiencies, ensuring that our solutions are secure and scalable. This award inspires us to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver unmatched value to our clients worldwide.”

The Android Enterprise Global Partner Summit 2024 hosted by Google is a premier platform for industry leaders to showcase advancements and foster collaborations. Tectoro’s recognition at this event underscores its influential role in shaping the future of enterprise mobility and digital transformation.

About Tectoro: Founded in 2014 in the vibrant tech hub of Hyderabad, India, Tectoro Consulting Private Limited is a product company relentlessly focused on shaping the future of enterprise technology solutions. Specialising in Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM), Tectoro offers cutting-edge solutions to empower organisations with seamless control and optimization of their mobile device fleets. Furthermore, the company has made significant strides in driving automation across the banking and financial services sector through its innovative geo-intelligence and AI-enabled contact centre operations www.tectoro.com.

 

Tectoro Logo

 

SOURCE Tectoro Consulting Private Limited

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

