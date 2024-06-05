Zühlke appoints Angie Leong as Regional Managing Director Cross Markets and Member of the APAC Executive Committee

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Zühlke announces the appointment of Angie Leong as Regional Managing Director Cross Markets and Member of the APAC Executive Committee. Based in Singapore, Angie will oversee the overall market strategy and portfolio development for Cross Markets in the APAC region. As a member of the APAC Executive Committee, she will contribute to the company’s overall strategic vision and leadership across diverse markets within the region.

Angie brings over two decades of extensive experience in the technology sector, fostering strong client relationships and a proven track record of successful projects through her well-rounded understanding of the client domain, technology, and people.

Since joining Zühlke in June 2023 as Business Development Director for Cross Markets, Angie has exemplified her visionary leadership and strategic thinking, combined with in-depth knowledge of the regional markets. Her dedication to her clients and teams underscores her commitment to delivering impactful and valuable experiences to transform and grow businesses.

Commenting on her new appointment, Angie said, “I am excited to take on this new role where we see tremendous opportunities for next-generation transformative change in key strategic industries across APAC. I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams and partners to leverage Zühlke’s global expertise in data-led co-creation and connected solutions. Together, we will support organisations in delivering impactful yet sustainable outcomes for the digital future in critical areas of frontier technologies.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Angie to her regional role and as a member of our Executive Committee. Her extensive experience and deep understanding of the APAC market landscape make her the ideal candidate to lead our diverse Cross markets. We look forward to further strengthening transformative partnerships and collaborations with regional enterprises and governments under Angie’s leadership,” comments Eric Cheung, CEO of APAC & Member of the Group Executive Committee.

Website preview: https://www.zuehlke.com/en/news/zuhlke-appoints-angie-leong-as-regional-managing-director-cross-markets-member-of-the-apac

Zühlke – Empowering Ideas.

Zühlke is a global innovation service provider. We envisage ideas and create new business models for our clients by developing services and products based on new technologies – from the initial vision through development to deployment, production, and operation. We specialise in strategy and business innovation, digital solutions, and application services – in addition to device and systems engineering. Our outstanding solutions provide unique business value and a reliable foundation for sustained success.

Zühlke was founded in Switzerland in 1968 and is owned by its partners. Our 1,900 employees are based in Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Hong Kong SAR, Portugal, Serbia, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Vietnam, serving clients from a wide range of industries. In addition, our venture capital arm Zühlke Ventures provides start-up financing in the high-tech sector.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/zuhlke-appoints-angie-leong-as-regional-managing-director-cross-markets-and-member-of-the-apac-executive-committee-302164475.html

SOURCE Zühlke Group