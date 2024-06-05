Philips’ APAC survey highlights public support towards prioritizing environmental sustainability in healthcare and urgent action for collaboration

Majority of respondents in APAC see sustainable healthcare practices as a top or urgent priority but less than a fifth (15%) note their wide adoption in their countries.

More than 90% regard the role of technology as critical in driving environmental sustainability in healthcare delivery.

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced findings from its Sustainable Healthcare survey in Asia Pacific (APAC). The survey of 3,040 respondents across Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand, conducted with research agency Kantar Profiles Network, highlights public perceptions towards environmental sustainability in healthcare. The results provide useful insights informing strategies which APAC health systems can adopt to deliver the best quality healthcare while at the same time reducing environmental impact.

Environmental sustainability in healthcare recognized as an important priority

Nearly nine in ten (87%) respondents in APAC recognize the interconnectivity between climate impact and their health. The majority (85%) see the importance of adopting sustainable healthcare practices i.e., healthcare services to be delivered in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way. Nearly half (49%) cited combatting climate change and the negative impact of CO 2 emissions and hazardous waste on the environment as the top reason they find sustainable healthcare important. This is followed by respondents highlighting that it drives more efficient use of energy and protects scarce resources (48%) and indicating their hopes for healthcare to remain viable for future generations (47%).

Almost all (93%) of the respondents regard the role of technology as critical in driving sustainable healthcare practices. Some of the most beneficial environmental outcomes of technology highlighted by the respondents include better management of healthcare resources through efficient usage and logistics (27%), more efficient use of energy (25%), reduced CO 2 emissions as well as material saving due to digital, cloud-based solutions and virtual care (20%).

“It is encouraging to see that people in APAC recognize the strong connection between human and environmental health and the important value of environmentally sustainable health practices and innovation. Philips is committed to helping healthcare providers care for patients and the planet by driving impact through innovation, design and sustainability as our sustainability campaign ‘Care Means the World’ outlines. By understanding people’s expectations for sustainable healthcare, we can accelerate the transition towards a more resilient healthcare ecosystem and envision a future of better care for all,” said Peter Quinlan, Managing Director of Philips APAC.

The respondents surveyed are most aware of practices which increase circularity, optimize energy and resources, and drive better waste management (72%). This is followed by technology-driven solutions (64%), such as telehealth consultations instead of in-person appointments which removes the need for travel and related CO 2 emissions. Respondents are also aware of preventive health measures contributing to sustainable healthcare (38%), including the promotion of disease awareness and screening which reduces environmental impact related to hospital stays and readmissions.

Gaps in adoption of sustainable healthcare call for urgent action

While 3 in 4 (69%) respondents surveyed in APAC see sustainable health practices as a top or urgent priority, less than a fifth (15%) note that these practices are being widely adopted in their countries.

When it comes to their own adoption of sustainable healthcare practices, respondents perceive higher upfront costs involved in adopting or supporting these practices (36%) as the top barrier. Many also said that it takes a long time to implement sustainable changes in large healthcare settings with complex structures (31%) and that they have little awareness of the environmental and health impact of traditional healthcare practices as compared to sustainable alternatives (31%). Other barriers include concerns around data privacy and security when using digital technology, and established habits and routines making it difficult to adopt new practices.

Better access to sustainable healthcare options is indicated as one of the top areas of support in helping them prioritize environmentally sustainable practices (43%). Education also plays a pivotal role as many emphasize that more education and awareness on simple actions they can take to contribute to sustainable healthcare (35%) and on the subject matter (31%) will enable them with the knowledge and understanding needed to advocate for, implement and adopt sustainable practices.

“While people recognize the vital role of environmentally sustainable initiatives in fostering long-term health and well-being, the gap between awareness and implementation calls for immediate attention. As a healthcare industry, it is imperative that we harness these insights to drive meaningful change to forge a path where commitment towards sustainable healthcare aligns seamlessly with action,” added Peter Quinlan.

Partnerships are key to driving change and ensuring that sustainable innovations and design help healthcare providers and patients mitigate the industry’s environmental footprint. To align towards public support for sustainable healthcare practices, healthcare providers, health technology companies, governments, and stakeholders must join hands and deploy the right strategies, solutions, and services.

Together with healthcare providers and partners across the value chain in APAC, Philips is driving sustainability impact through circular solutions, innovations and educational initiatives, ensuring sustainable operations. Read more about Philips’ ESG goals and environmental efforts.

