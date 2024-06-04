AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

UNIVERSITI TEKNOLOGI MALAYSIA REACHES NEW HEIGHTS IN QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS 2025

PRNewswire June 5, 2024

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) is proud to announce its progress in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR) 2025, released on 4th June 2024. UTM has ascended seven positions, from #188 to #181, its highest to date.

UTM is committed to advancing knowledge, nurturing talents, and addressing societal challenges through innovative solutions

Now in its 20th edition, the QS WUR evaluates universities based on nine key indicators: Academic Reputation, Citations per Faculty, Employer Reputation, Faculty Student Ratio, International Faculty, International Students, International Research Network, Sustainability, and Employment Outcomes.

UTM remains among the top 200 prestigious universities and ranks within the top 12% globally among 1,500 ranked universities. This significant achievement underscores UTM’s consistent efforts to deliver high-quality education and impactful research in alignment with its enVision UTM 2025 Strategic Plan.

Prof. Datuk Ir. Ts. Dr. Ahmad Fauzi, Vice-Chancellor of UTM, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated staff, committed students, supportive alumni, and valued partners for their unwavering dedication and support. “Their combined efforts have significantly elevated UTM’s standing in global rankings and played a crucial role in the university’s ongoing success,” he said.

“As UTM celebrates its improved position in the QS World University Rankings 2025, we remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing knowledge, nurturing talents, and addressing societal challenges through innovative solutions. Our unity, embodied in UTM’s motto ‘Kerana Tuhan untuk Manusia’ has been key to this success, as it could not have been realized without the synergy across departments.”

This edition has seen notable improvements in UTM’s Citations per Faculty, reflecting strong research output and productivity. UTM has maintained its position as the second-highest in Malaysia in this indicator and the highest among the nation’s Research Universities, showcasing the university’s dedication to advancing knowledge and driving innovation.

Additionally, UTM’s International Research Network has grown tremendously. This achievement highlights UTM’s excellence in fostering rich and diverse international research partnerships, which enhance the quality and transparency of its research and contribute to solving pressing local and global challenges.

Graduate employability remains a cornerstone of UTM’s mission. The university is pleased to report an increase in its Employment Outcome indicator, reflecting UTM’s success in ensuring high employability rates for its graduates while nurturing future leaders who make significant impacts in their fields.

UTM’s participation in the QS WUR only serves as a benchmark for delivering high-quality education and research. By engaging in these rankings, UTM strives to provide the best to its stakeholders, including students, by upholding rigorous academic standards, fostering a rich learning environment, and producing graduates who are prepared for the global workforce.

About Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM):

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) is a leading public research university in Malaysia, dedicated to advancing knowledge and nurturing future leaders. UTM is committed to excellence in education, research, and innovation, making a significant impact on society and industry. As a global institution, UTM is known for its cutting-edge research and its role in developing innovative solutions to global challenges.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/universiti-teknologi-malaysia-reaches-new-heights-in-qs-world-university-rankings-2025-302164772.html

SOURCE Universiti Teknologi Malaysia

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.