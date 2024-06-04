UNIVERSITI TEKNOLOGI MALAYSIA REACHES NEW HEIGHTS IN QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS 2025

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) is proud to announce its progress in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR) 2025, released on 4th June 2024. UTM has ascended seven positions, from #188 to #181, its highest to date.

Now in its 20th edition, the QS WUR evaluates universities based on nine key indicators: Academic Reputation, Citations per Faculty, Employer Reputation, Faculty Student Ratio, International Faculty, International Students, International Research Network, Sustainability, and Employment Outcomes.

UTM remains among the top 200 prestigious universities and ranks within the top 12% globally among 1,500 ranked universities. This significant achievement underscores UTM’s consistent efforts to deliver high-quality education and impactful research in alignment with its enVision UTM 2025 Strategic Plan.

Prof. Datuk Ir. Ts. Dr. Ahmad Fauzi, Vice-Chancellor of UTM, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated staff, committed students, supportive alumni, and valued partners for their unwavering dedication and support. “Their combined efforts have significantly elevated UTM’s standing in global rankings and played a crucial role in the university’s ongoing success,” he said.

“As UTM celebrates its improved position in the QS World University Rankings 2025, we remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing knowledge, nurturing talents, and addressing societal challenges through innovative solutions. Our unity, embodied in UTM’s motto ‘Kerana Tuhan untuk Manusia’ has been key to this success, as it could not have been realized without the synergy across departments.”

This edition has seen notable improvements in UTM’s Citations per Faculty, reflecting strong research output and productivity. UTM has maintained its position as the second-highest in Malaysia in this indicator and the highest among the nation’s Research Universities, showcasing the university’s dedication to advancing knowledge and driving innovation.

Additionally, UTM’s International Research Network has grown tremendously. This achievement highlights UTM’s excellence in fostering rich and diverse international research partnerships, which enhance the quality and transparency of its research and contribute to solving pressing local and global challenges.

Graduate employability remains a cornerstone of UTM’s mission. The university is pleased to report an increase in its Employment Outcome indicator, reflecting UTM’s success in ensuring high employability rates for its graduates while nurturing future leaders who make significant impacts in their fields.

UTM’s participation in the QS WUR only serves as a benchmark for delivering high-quality education and research. By engaging in these rankings, UTM strives to provide the best to its stakeholders, including students, by upholding rigorous academic standards, fostering a rich learning environment, and producing graduates who are prepared for the global workforce.

About Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM):

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) is a leading public research university in Malaysia, dedicated to advancing knowledge and nurturing future leaders. UTM is committed to excellence in education, research, and innovation, making a significant impact on society and industry. As a global institution, UTM is known for its cutting-edge research and its role in developing innovative solutions to global challenges.

