FAIR PLAY MENARINI INTERNATIONAL AWARD ANNOUNCING THE WINNERS OF THE 28th EDITION AT THE CONI HEADQUARTERS

From Fabio Cannavaro to Marco Belinelli, Ambra Sabatini, Clemente Russo and many others: here are the names of the new champions of ethics, loyalty and respect

ROME, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The wait is finally over – new sporting stars light up the world of the Fair Play Menarini International Award. The annual event, that promotes the values of ethics, loyalty and respect, officially kicked off this morning at the CONI headquarters’ Hall of Honour with the press conference to present the 28th edition, to be held on July 3 and 4 in Florence and Fiesole. The Fair Play Menarini Foundation has announced the names of the winners who will receive the prestigious award on the evening of July 4 on the stage of the Roman Theatre in Fiesole.

“The 28th edition of the Fair Play Menarini International Award has arrived, an event linked to two inspiring words: ‘fair play’, the essence, basis and foundation of our world of sport”, commented the President of the Italian National Olympic Committee, Giovanni Malagò. “We are profoundly grateful to the Fair Play Menarini Foundation for its dedication and commitment“.

Once again this year, international champions who have personified the spirit of fair play throughout their careers, have entered the award’s Hall of Fame. Representing the world of football, there will be Ballon d’Or winner and captain of Italy’s 2006 World Cup team, Fabio Cannavaro, alongside Mister Cesare Prandelli, 2012 European Cup runner-up with the Italian squad, and three other symbols of Italian football: Alessandro Costacurta, World Cup vice Champion with the Italian team in 1994, Ciro Ferrara, third classified at the 1990 World Cup and Europe Vice Champion in 2000, and former 1982 FIFA World Cup champion, Giuseppe Dossena. The stars shining among the legends of team sports are Marco Belinelli, the first and only Italian winner of the NBA, and Gian Paolo Montali, former head coach of the Men’s National volleyball team, twice European Cup winners. Representing winter sports is ice skating star, Francesca Lollobrigida, European speed skating gold medal winner, while Paralympic champion and 100m world record holder, Ambra Sabatini and sprinter, Roberto Rigali, World silver medallist in the 4x100m relay, triumphed for athletics. Cesare Fiorio, legend in the rally world, revved up his engine, while Clemente Russo, landed a winning blow for boxing. Lastly, sporting journalism is represented by the face and voice of Federico Buffa with his unparalleled ability to ‘narrate emotions’.

The Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors, protagonists of previous editions and guests for the two evenings in July, include the ‘Divina’ Federica Pellegrini, special guest of the event, and outstanding foil champion, Elisa Di Francisca, Fiorentina football club icon, Giancarlo Antognoni, and Giusy Versace, the first Italian athlete in history to run with bilateral prostheses.

And there’s more: appearing alongside the award-winning sporting champions are also Nicolò Vacchelli, Gioele Gallicchio, and the Under 14 girls’ basketball team of the Asd Golfobasket club, who today received the Fair Play Menarini Award in the ‘Young Athletes’ category during the CONI press conference. Lastly, the ‘Special Fiamme Gialle Study and Sport’ award was confirmed and will be presented on June 17 in Florence.

The traditional gala dinner, hosted in the delightful setting of Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence, will kick off the 2024 edition on Wednesday July 3. The award ceremony will take place the following evening on Thursday July 4, against the backdrop of the Roman Theatre in Fiesole. Both evenings will be covered by Sky TG24 that is partnering the event. The final evening will be hosted by Rachele Sangiuliano and Omar Schillaci, accompanied by special guest, Federica Pellegrini. The event will be broadcast the following day on Sportitalia.

“Welcoming the winners and Ambassadors of the Fair Play Menarini Award is a unique opportunity to rediscover the true spirit of sport which means overcoming your own limits and giving your all while respecting your opponent and yourself”, say Antonello Biscini, Valeria Speroni Cardi and Ennio Troiano, Members of the Board of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation. “We hope that the exemplary actions and behaviour of these sporting greats will instil the healthy values of sport in younger generations“.

