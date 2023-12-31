AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
McCann Worldgroup reclaims #1 position on the 2023 Global Effie Index

PRNewswire June 6, 2024

Named Most Effective Agency Network

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Effie Worldwide today announced the 2023 Effie Index, the annual ranking of the companies behind the world’s most effective marketing, with McCann Worldgroup named the Most Effective Agency Network for 2023. McCann Worldgroup earned the top position with a strong performance across all regions in 2023.

McCann Worldgroup's logo.

Contributing to McCann Worldgroup’s Most Effective Agency Network global ranking were the following results:

Regionally:

  • #1 Agency Network in the North America and Europe regional rankings
  • #3 Agency Network in the APAC and Latin America regional rankings
  • #5 in the Middle East & Africa regional ranking
  • The network earned a total of 2 Grand, 46 Gold, 65 Silver, and 68 Bronze Effie Awards

This marks the 5th time McCann Worldgroup has achieved the coveted leadership position in the Effie Index in the past six years (#1 in 2018-2021, 2023.) The network has appeared in the Top 5 ranking of Agency Networks since the Effie Index’s inception in 2011.

“We are honored and humbled to be global #1 in creative effectiveness again! Our position in the Global Effie Index reflects our deep commitment to proving the value of creativity around the world. At a time when shiny tech seems to be ever more alluring, we are excited to be championing the enduring effectiveness of ideas,” said Daryl Lee, Global Chief Executive Officer, McCann Worldgroup.

Harjot Singh, CSO, McCann Worldgroup & McCann said: “Effectiveness is the true measure of the impact and value of our work, and the Global Effie Index is the most credible and influential standard of recognising and proving the power of creativity on a global scale. To be ranked Number 1 on this Index for the 5th time in the last 6 years is an accomplishment we share with our clients and teams around the world. It brings great pride to us all.”

Traci Alford, Global CEO of Effie Worldwide, said: “The companies and brands at the top of our rankings demonstrate the highest commitment to effectiveness. No matter what their business challenge, they all have one thing in common, they continue to drive tangible successes for their brands. I’d like to congratulate all the teams involved, they represent the very best of our industry and should be very proud of their achievements.” 

About the Effie Index
Now in its 13th year, the Effie Index identifies and ranks the most effective agencies, marketers and brands by analyzing finalist and winner data from more than fifty national & regional Effie Awards competitions. The 2023 rankings reflect a compilation of over 4,750 worldwide Effie winners and finalists announced between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023.

About McCann Worldgroup
McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global creative solutions company. The company is united across 100+ countries by a mission to build enduring brands together. McCann Worldgroup was named Network for the Year by the Andys in 2024 and Network of the Year by the EPICA Awards for the sixth time. The core McCann Worldgroup network is comprised of McCann, MRM, CRAFT, and FutureBrand, and partners with Momentum Worldwide, Weber Shandwick and UM to deliver solutions across the entire marketing spectrum.

 

SOURCE McCann Worldgroup

