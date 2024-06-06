AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

DISFRUTAR, BARCELONA, IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE LIST OF THE WORLD’S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2024

PRNewswire June 6, 2024

LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The world of gastronomy came together in Las Vegas in the United States this evening to celebrate and recognise The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, with Barcelona’s Disfrutar, run by the skilled chef trio of Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch and Mateu Casañas, named The World’s Best Restaurant. The awards ceremony, hosted at Wynn Las Vegas, honours the very best gastronomic talent from 26 territories across five continents.

World_50_Best_2024_Logo

Ranked at No.2 in 2023, Disfrutar is famed for modern techniques and beautiful ingredients, resulting in an experience that subverts traditional fine dining in a refreshing way. The tasting menu showcases a Mediterranean identity with avant-garde flavours to deliver daring contemporary food that is both thought-provoking and fun. Disfrutar is followed in the ranking by Asador Etxebarri (No.2) in Atxondo and Table by Bruno Verjus (No.3) in Paris.

For the full 1-50 list, click here.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, comments: “It is with great excitement that we announce the list of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, and honour the iconoclastic Disfrutar as The World’s Best Restaurant. The team has shown extraordinary dedication to its craft, amazing and delighting diners with every dish on its extensive menu.”

Mitsuharu ‘Micha’ Tsumura, chef-owner of Maido in Lima, wins the Estrella Damm Chefs’ Choice Award 2024, the only award to be voted for by his peers. Australian chef and restaurateur Neil Perry has enjoyed a career spanning more than four decades and is rewarded with the Woodford Reserve Icon Award. Paris-based Nina Métayer, whose work is inspiring a new generation of pâtissiers, is named The World’s Best Pastry Chef 2024, sponsored by Sosa.

Based in Hong Kong, chef Vicky Cheng’s Wing (No.20) is recognised with the Highest New Entry Award 2024, and The Chairman (No.26) – also in Hong Kong – bags the Highest Climber Award 2024, sponsored by Highstreet World. Other new entries include Mingles (No.44) in Seoul and La Colombe (No.49) in Cape Town.

The Beronia World’s Best Sommelier Award is presented to Pablo Rivero, sommelier and owner of Don Julio, Buenos Aires, while Berlin’s Nobelhart & Schmutzig (No.43) is announced as the winner of the Sustainable Restaurant Award.

Media centre:
https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

PDF – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429161/50_Best_Restaurant_PDF.pdf

Disfrutar in Barcelona is named The World’s Best Restaurant and The Best Restaurant in Europe at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards 2024, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, held in Las Vegas.

 

SOURCE 50 Best

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.