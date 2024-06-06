Celebrating 25 Years of StarCompliance

Company Innovation and Growth Aligns with Regulatory Industry Expansion

YORK, England and ROCKVILLE, Md., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — StarCompliance (“Star”), a leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions, is celebrating their 25th anniversary with a series of events designed to highlight the evolution of regulatory laws and showcase the company’s significant growth, adaptation, and innovation in response to these changes. Founded in 1999, the same year the Glass-Steagall Act was repealed, Star emerged during a critical transformation in the financial services industry in the United States. This pivotal moment marked a significant increase in the complexity of regulatory requirements and catalyzed the need for enhanced regulatory oversight.

“As we mark this significant milestone, we celebrate the collaborative spirit that has defined our journey over the past quarter-century. Star has not just observed the evolution of the compliance landscape, we’ve shaped it alongside the best and brightest minds in the industry,” said Jennifer Sun, CEO of StarCompliance. “This journey has been fueled by continuous improvement and a laser-focus on innovation. We are proud of our proactive role in working together with our partners and clients to navigate the complexities of employee regulation.”

Star’s 25th Anniversary will be marked by an exclusive three-part summer webinar series, Reflections on Compliance, featuring industry leaders and compliance experts. These webinars, in addition to our quarterly executive brief titled; Necessity Drives Innovation, explores the history and advancements in compliance over the last 25 years, and how employee regulations continue to inspire game-changing technologies.

The series is crafted to focus on periods of regulatory milestones and employee compliance innovations from 1999 to present day:

Change Agents & Early Adopters (1999 – 2008)

Thursday, July 11, 2024 | 11 AM ET

| Joining Forces for Regulatory Reform (2009 – 2015)

Thursday, August 15, 2024 | 11 AM ET

Thursday, September 19 , 2024 | 11 AM ET

Register [HERE] to participate in the live sessions or view the webinars on demand at your convenience.

In addition to the series, Star is continuing to celebrate our 25th Anniversary with our annual Synergy ’24 events, taking place in London, October 3rd, Boston, October 15th, and New York, November 5th. This year’s theme, Back to the Future: 25 Years in Compliance, will include live interactive panel sessions including luminaries of the compliance and regulatory industries. Click [HERE] to save your seat.

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the world’s leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions. Trusted for over 25 years by millions of users in 114 countries, Star’s next-generation platform and user-friendly interface delivers the data, technology, and actionable insights needed to proactively mitigate risk, monitor conflicts globally, and support complex whistleblowing regulations. Visit www.starcompliance.com to discover the comprehensive security and unparalleled assurance you need to build a culture of compliance today.

