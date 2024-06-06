Databricks Doubles Down on Delta Sharing Open Ecosystem With Product Innovations and Strategic Partnerships

New and Expanded Partnerships Span Industries, Including Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Marketing and Advertising, and More to Enable Cross-Platform Collaboration

New Marketplace Listings Feature Data, AI Models, and Solution Accelerators

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Databricks , the Data and AI company, today announced new and expanded strategic partnerships for data sharing and collaboration with industry-leading partners, including Acxiom, Atlassian, Epsilon, HealthVerity, LiveRamp, S&P Global, Shutterstock, T-Mobile, Tableau, TetraScience, and The Trade Desk. Databricks’ investments in its open data and AI ecosystem enable customers to efficiently collaborate across platforms and unlock AI innovation.

Data sharing has become critically important in the digital economy as enterprises need to easily and securely exchange data and AI assets to unlock value from their data. Databricks’ Data Intelligence Platform is built for collaboration with partners, customers, and vendors. Unlike competitors’ locked-in sharing implementations, Databricks’ open platform allows organizations to easily and securely share their data and AI assets across regions, clouds, and platforms.

Collaboration on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform is powered by Delta Sharing , an open, flexible and secure approach for sharing live data to any recipient across clouds, platforms and regions. For data providers and consumers, Databricks Marketplace provides an open marketplace for discovery, evaluation and installation of data and AI assets to help accelerate innovation.

Databricks is also helping customers share and collaborate on data across organizational boundaries. Databricks Clean Rooms provides a privacy-safe environment for collaboration without direct access to sensitive data. Unlike other data clean rooms on the market, Databricks Clean Rooms supports any language or workload, including native support for ML and AI with Python. With this flexible, interoperable and scalable solution, organizations can securely collaborate with anyone on any cloud or platform, without the need for replication.

“Today, it’s imperative that every business can collaborate with partners and customers on data and AI regardless of their choice of platform or cloud. The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform is built for open sharing and collaboration,” said Matei Zaharia, Co-Founder and CTO at Databricks. “We are excited to invest in continued product innovation with Clean Rooms and to welcome strategic partners into our open ecosystem. We will continue to provide our customers with an unmatched set of capabilities that simplify cross-platform sharing and collaboration.”

Databricks showcases tremendous growth of its data collaboration ecosystem

Databricks customers are driving cross-platform, cross-cloud collaborations with their customers and partners on a flexible, secure and open ecosystem without vendor lock-in. Databricks’ commitment to innovation and collaboration has yielded significant results in the past year, with the ecosystem seeing impressive growth:

More than 16,000 data recipients have used Delta Sharing to receive data and AI assets across clouds, platforms, and regions.

300% year-over-year growth in active Delta Shares between data providers and data recipients.

More than 2,000 listings of datasets, AI models, and solution accelerators are available on the Databricks Marketplace.

320% increase year-over-year in listings on Databricks Marketplace.

40% of Delta Sharing connections are to non-Databricks platforms such as Apache Spark™, Excel, pandas, PowerBI, and Tableau through open open connectors.

Databricks partners and data providers help unlock the power of your data

Databricks is broadening the reach of its open ecosystem by welcoming new strategic partners with industry-leading organizations to build data sharing solutions, expanding existing Built on partnerships for new capabilities, and advancing technology partnerships that help joint customers seamlessly share between platforms. These new partnerships include Acxiom, Amperity, Atlassian, Aveva , HealthVerity, Shutterstock, Stocktwits, T-Mobile, TetraScience, and The Trade Desk. Databricks is also announcing expanded partnerships with Epsilon, LiveRamp, S&P Global, and Tableau.

Supporting quotes

Acxiom brings identity enrichment data to Databricks Marketplace

“Harnessing Databricks Delta Sharing, we can expand the reach and access of our Real ID™ product suite, delivering the most secure, top-performing data hygiene and identity resolution in the market. Joining the Databricks Marketplace enables us to offer tailored solutions that simplify the integration of our technology, cutting through typical tech barriers and friction associated with accessing enrichment data. With seamless, direct access to Real ID, clients can execute advanced audience creation, personalized marketing, and detailed performance measurement — all within their Databricks environment.” – Kyle Hollaway, SVP, Head of Global Identity, Acxiom

Atlassian integrates with Delta Sharing to help their customers drive insights with a flexible, open ecosystem

“Atlassian Analytics recently launched Data Shares, leveraging Delta Sharing from Databricks, to boost flexibility and accelerate customers’ time-to-insight. Whether users choose to work within Atlassian Analytics or continue using dashboards they’re already familiar with, Delta Sharing’s open ecosystem of connectors, including Tableau, PowerBI, and Spark, enables customers to easily power their environments with data directly from the Atlassian Data Lake.” – Suresh Raman, Head of Product, Data Platform, Atlassian

HealthVerity offers de-identified healthcare data on Databricks Marketplace

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Databricks and expand our presence through the Databricks Marketplace. This collaboration empowers our clients — including pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, and healthcare organizations — with unparalleled ease of access to comprehensive, de-identified healthcare data from the nation’s largest real-world healthcare data ecosystem. This enables them to accelerate scientific discoveries and achieve transformative health outcomes. Together we are setting a new standard for healthcare data privacy, governance, and interoperability.” – Andrew Kress, CEO, HealthVerity

LiveRamp provides Databricks Clean Rooms customers identity-powered data infrastructure for customer modeling and analytics

“LiveRamp and Databricks Clean Rooms give marketers the tools they need to create amazing customer experiences, all while protecting privacy. Databricks customers can harness LiveRamp’s identity-powered data infrastructure to fuel better personalization, stronger collaboration, and greater accuracy for customer modeling and analytics — the dream combination for any marketing team.” – Mike Moreau, VP Operations, LiveRamp

S&P Global enhances data distribution capabilities with Delta Sharing

“We are excited to continue to work with Databricks to enhance our data distribution capabilities through their Delta Sharing platform which provides an open ecosystem, making a number of S&P Global content sets more seamlessly accessible and available to our clients. This expands our collaboration with Databricks which began with S&P Global Capital IQ Workbench, leveraging their technology to create a collaborative analytics notebook environment for our users.” – David Coluccio, Head of Distribution Solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Shutterstock’s image datasets now available on the Databricks Marketplace

“Shutterstock is bringing its vast collection of nearly a billion creative content assets to the Databricks Marketplace, a platform renowned for fostering open data and AI collaboration. This integration provides unparalleled access to our extensive library of ethically-sourced visual content, propelling responsible AI and ML initiatives forward across various industries. We are excited to add Delta Sharing as a method to deliver data. Customers utilizing our rich dataset on Databricks can tap into new opportunities, catalyze product innovations, and secure a competitive advantage.” – Aimee Egan, Chief Enterprise Officer, Shutterstock

Stocktwits will list exclusively on Databricks Marketplace, making it the first and only platform to offer an exclusive “social finance” dataset from Stocktwits for investors and traders of all levels

“We are excited to exclusively list on Databricks Marketplace. This partnership with Databricks significantly enhances the accessibility and utility of Stocktwits’ content, providing data scientists with rich, labeled datasets ideal for training machine learning models to forecast stock price movements.” – Shiv Sharma, President & GM, Stocktwits

T-Mobile launches on the Databricks Marketplace, enabling Databricks customers to tap into its capabilities

“T-Mobile is excited to launch on Databricks Marketplace. Databricks customers will now be able to tap into our capabilities to elevate their marketing strategies, optimize customer engagement, and drive business growth through a deeper understanding of their customers and prospects.” – Grant Reis, SVP and Chief Data & AI Officer, T-Mobile

Tableau and Databricks partnership marks a significant milestone with new Delta Sharing connector

“The alliance between Tableau and Databricks signifies a major leap forward for our customers and is a game-changer for businesses looking to derive enhanced value from their data. Our new Delta Sharing connector blends the best of advanced analytics with an open, secure approach to data-sharing and collaboration – ultimately paving the way for thousands of Tableau users to reduce time to insights and facilitate more informed decision-making in a governed way.” – Ali Tore, SVP, Advanced Analytics at Tableau

TetraScience partners with Delta Sharing to accelerate scientific collaboration and innovation

“Scientific AI is the key to solving humanity’s grand challenges, starting with improving and extending life through more effective and safer therapeutics. Our partnership with Databricks is essential to ensuring AI is the transformational catalyst that improves the velocity and quality of innovation, transforming the economics of this vital industry. Through Delta Sharing we enable scientists and data scientists to achieve ‘AI-native’ faster and unlock ROI on their data faster.” – Patrick Grady, CEO at TetraScience

The Trade Desk offers the ability for customers to leverage first party data through Databricks Marketplace for first time

“Our partnership with Databricks revolutionizes how our customers unlock their data in digital media buying, enhancing their ability to harness real-time insights for more effective advertising campaigns. By integrating with Databricks Delta Sharing’s open ecosystem and the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform’s powerful predictive analytics capabilities, coupled with The Trade Desk’s industry-leading advertising technology, we are empowering marketers to optimize their campaigns and achieve unprecedented levels of precision and efficiency.” – Jay Goebel, VP of Data Partnerships, The Trade Desk

