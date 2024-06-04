AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

FalconX Provides ETF Liquidity Services to Australian Market, Expanding Global Capabilities

PRNewswire June 6, 2024

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — FalconX, the leading institutional digital asset prime broker, announced today it has partnered with Monochrome Asset Management to become a liquidity provider for the issuer’s first spot BTC ETF in Australia. The Monochrome Bitcoin ETF was officially quoted on Cboe Australia on Tuesday, 4 June 2024 under the ticker ‘IBTC’.

FalconX is a leading liquidity provider to digital asset ETF issuers globally, successfully executing over 30% of total BTC creation purchases on behalf of ETF sponsors in the US during the inaugural day of trading in January 2024. FalconX also utilised its leading OTC trading capability to provide liquidity for Virtual Asset Trading platforms in Hong Kong following regulatory approval in April this year.

FalconX is expanding in the APAC region to meet growing demand for digital asset-based ETFs. “We’re delighted to be assisting the Monochrome team and given the significant retail and institutional adoption of ETFs in Australia, we believe that there is potential for a thriving digital asset spot ETF market,” said Nello Cafcules, Head of ETF Business Development at FalconX. “As the regulatory landscape evolves, we look forward to providing our full suite of institutional services to help develop the digital asset ETF ecosystem in Australia.”

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Australia’s first spot Bitcoin ETF that holds Bitcoin directly, an exciting milestone for Monochrome as we continue our goal of providing investors with secure, transparent, and efficient access to Bitcoin through traditional vehicles,” said Jeff Yew, CEO of Monochrome. “We are delighted to partner with FalconX to access the firm’s crypto native and institutional liquidity which is critical to the trading and pricing stability of IBTC.”

FalconX launched its APAC business in Singapore in 2022 and expanded into Hong Kong in February 2024. “Providing our brokerage services to Australian institutional investors is part of our strategy to provide quality digital asset liquidity to APAC institutional and professional investors,” said Matt Long, APAC General Manager at FalconX. “As the Australian regulatory landscape evolves, demand for exposure to digital assets by institutions including superannuation funds is bound to grow.”

About FalconX

FalconX is a leading digital assets prime brokerage for the world’s top institutions and the first CFTC registered cryptocurrency swap dealer. We provide the most comprehensive access to global digital asset liquidity. Our 24/7 dedicated team for account, operational and trading needs enables investors to navigate markets around the clock.

The company is backed by investors including Accel, Adams Street Partners, Altimeter Capital, American Express Ventures, B Capital, GIC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management and Wellington Management. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Hong Kong, Bengaluru, Singapore and Valletta. For more information visit falconx.io or follow FalconX on X and LinkedIn.

About Monochrome

Monochrome Asset Management is a leading asset management firm specialising in digital assets. The firm is committed to providing innovative investment solutions that meet the highest standards of security and regulatory compliance. For more information about the Monochrome Bitcoin ETF (IBTC), visit ibtc.au

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/falconx-provides-etf-liquidity-services-to-australian-market-expanding-global-capabilities-302165628.html

SOURCE FalconX

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.