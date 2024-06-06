XREX Partners with Liminal to Strengthen Digital Asset Custodial Offering

TAIPEI and SINGAPORE, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leading blockchain-enabled financial institution XREX has announced a strategic partnership with Liminal Custody Solutions (Liminal), the APAC region’s fastest-growing digital asset custody and wallet infrastructure provider.

With a strong background in cybersecurity, XREX is trusted by businesses in Taiwan, India, and many emerging economies for providing safe and compliant cross-border solutions and digital asset exchange services. Partnering with Liminal underscores the importance XREX places on having robust asset custodial management.

“XREX is committed to providing our customers with the most secure digital asset solutions. Liminal has performed exceptionally well in our stringent process of selecting custodial services, and we are excited to work together with the best providers in achieving a balance in custodial security, risk management, and service flexibility,” said Wayne Huang, XREX co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer.

Expanding into Taiwan with XREX is a strategic milestone for Liminal as it expands its presence in the APAC. Taiwan boasts a thriving digital asset market with a strong regulatory framework, aligning perfectly with Liminal’s focus on secure and compliant custody solutions. By partnering with a trusted player like XREX, Liminal gains access to a wider customer base and strengthens its position as a leading provider in the APAC region. This collaboration allows Liminal to demonstrate its expertise and reiterate its commitment to the high standards demanded by Taiwanese businesses and regulators.

“By joining forces with XREX, we are solidifying our commitment to fortify digital asset security in the APAC region. This partnership allows us to leverage our combined expertise in wallet infrastructure and regulatory compliance to empower businesses with a comprehensive suite of services that meet the highest standards.” David Lee, Vice President Sales at Liminal.

About XREX

XREX is a blockchain-enabled financial institution working with banks, regulators, and users to redefine banking together. We provide enterprise-grade banking services to small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in or dealing with emerging markets, and novice-friendly financial services to individuals worldwide.

Founded in 2018 and operating globally under multiple licenses, XREX offers a full suite of services such as digital asset custody, wallet, cross-border payment, fiat-crypto conversion, cryptocurrency exchange, asset management, and fiat currency on-off ramps.

Sharing the social responsibility of financial inclusion, XREX leverages blockchain technologies to further financial participation, access, and education.

XREX Singapore has obtained the Major Payments Institution (MPI) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

About Liminal Custody

Liminal Custody is a compliant and insured digital asset custody and wallet infrastructure provider. Launched in April 2021, Liminal Custody is a CCSS Level 3, SOC Type 2 and ISO 27001 & 27701 certified organization. Based in Singapore, Liminal Custody has operations spread across APAC MENA and Europe, along with offices in Singapore, India and UAE. Presently the company has received FSP license from FSRA in ADGM and has initial approval from VARA. Liminal Custody takes pride in supporting businesses with its qualified and insured digital asset custody platform that enables stress-free safekeeping of digital assets for institutions. It also provides a cutting-edge wallet infrastructure platform that is secure, compliant and automated and comes with a plug-and-play architecture for faster onboarding of developers, business partners and government agencies.

