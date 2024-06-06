AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trinasolar Releases Sustainability Report for 2023, Detailing its Commitment, Action and Achievements Towards a More Sustainable World

PRNewswire June 6, 2024

CHANGZHOU, China, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, recently released its 2023 Sustainability Report, reflecting important progress and evolution of milestones surrounding Trinasolar’s commitment to becoming a more sustainable company. As a company with its mission of Solar Energy for All, this 2023 report provides more information on sustainability management and performance of Trinasolar’s commitments to address environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities, while building long-term value for Trinasolar stakeholders with incredible business growth being seen over the past year.

“As the world moves steadily towards a sustainable future, green energy and environmental innovation have become critical drivers in shaping the world of tomorrow. Under this global trend, Trinasolar is leading the way in the global energy revolution with technological innovations and sustainable development strategies. We utilize green technology products to advance global low-carbon development and join hands with our global partners to create a beautiful new net-zero world. The Company has been practicing six key strategies of “innovation, branding, globalization, platformization, intellectualization, and industry-finance synergy” to lead the development of the industry.” Gao Jifan, Chairman & CEO of Trinasolar, wrote in his opening remarks of the report.

As an early adopter of sustainable development management in the PV industry, Trinasolar has formed a mature top-down governance and management structure. In recent years, it has further integrated ESG into the decision-making process and daily operations. Stemming from its vision and mission, more sustainable goals with ambition have been gradually formalized – reinforced through a strong foundation of ESG governance – that will guide Trinasolar sustainability strategy moving forward.

During the 2023 reporting period, Trinasolar has received several awards and recognitions for its outstanding performance in ESG and sustainability including 2023 Forbes China Top 50 Innovative Enterprises, 2023 Bloomberg Green ESG 50, etc. Furthermore, Trinasolar has joined the United Nations Global Compact, committed to adhering to more international and higher standards of sustainability.

“Looking forward, Trinasolar will stick to the corporate mission of “Solar Energy for All. We will make every effort to be the global leader in smart solar energy and storage solutions and work together to build and embrace the high-quality development of the photovoltaic industry, contributing to a low-carbon, high-efficiency, and sustainable future.”

To learn more about ESG at Trinasolar, visit https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/our-company/sustainability

 

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

