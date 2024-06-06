Introducing the Modernized Dymax UVCS V3.0 LED Conveyor for High-Speed, Precision Operations

The Latest Advancement in UV/LED Curing System Technology

SINGAPORE, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dymax, a leading manufacturer of rapid curing materials and equipment, introduces the UVCS V3.0 LED Conveyor, an enhanced version of the renowned and reliable Dymax UVCS conveyor curing systems.

Featuring a modern industrial design and a focus on user experience, this conveyor offers a feature-rich, easy-to-use operation with intuitive controls. The revamped system ensures maximum ease of use for operators, enabling faster processing and increased throughput.

The unit includes a high-contrast 8-inch touchscreen for managing speed, operation modes, and the LED emitters installed in the conveyor. The system is fully programmable for belt speed and intensity and features a static curing oven mode in addition to high-speed conveying through the conveying tunnel. A PLC can also be used to activate and operate the system. With a 12-inch-wide belt, automated part sensing, and reversible operation, users can maximize productivity with the UVCS V3.0 LED Conveyor.

Compatible with Dymax’s BlueWave® FX-1250-series LED flood lamps, the UVCS V3.0 LED Conveyor offers seamless integration into existing processes. It provides various emitter mounting options, including a single lamp, line arrays up to 1×3, and side-by-side arrays up to 2×2.

The fully enclosed design enhances safety with UV leak protection, and the high-power exhaust system minimizes noise, light, and heat emissions. This system effectively reduces chamber temperature even with high-power curing systems, making it ideal for temperature-sensitive parts. Furthermore, the stainless-steel components near the belt limit ESD, safeguarding both operators and sensitive parts.

CE compliant for global use, the UVCS V3.0 LED Conveyor is perfect for a range of curing applications in the medical, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and optical, and appliance industries.

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and medical device, and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call us at +65 6752 2887.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/introducing-the-modernized-dymax-uvcs-v3-0-led-conveyor-for-high-speed-precision-operations-302165767.html

SOURCE Dymax