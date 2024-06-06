ENERTEC ASIA 2024 IGNITES SOUTHEAST ASIA’S BATTERY AND EV TECH REVOLUTION

Informa Markets unites the leading BESS companies to accelerate the ASEAN region’s energy transition.

Key Highlights of ENERtec Asia 2024:

300+ Exhibitors showcasing the latest in energy technology.

5 International Pavilions featuring global innovations.

10,000+ Attendees from around the world.

50+ Professional speakers delivering insightful presentations.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ENERtec Asia 2024 is set to transform Southeast Asia’s energy landscape. Organised by Informa Markets, this premier event will enhance its focus on Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) with the introduction of a new segment – BATTERY & EV Tech (Energy Storage & EV Technology and Solutions).

Scheduled from 26 to 28 June 2024 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), ENERtec Asia will be a one-stop hub for exploring the transformative power of battery technology. This event offers a unique opportunity to witness the future of energy and leverage the possibilities presented by BESS. Supported by The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, this strategic addition underscores ENERtec Asia’s commitment to fostering innovation in the energy transition market and paving the way for a cleaner, greener future powered by renewable energy.

Mr. Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, CEO of MIDA, remarked, “The transformative power of BESS in Malaysia extends far beyond environmental benefits. It serves as a catalyst for cutting-edge advancements in smart grid technology and energy management systems, driving efficient energy use and substantial emission reductions. With incentives like the Green Investment Tax Allowance (GITA), we’re creating an enticing platform for both local and international renewable energy investors. The integration of BESS is a monumental leap forward for Malaysia, propelling us toward a future powered by green energy. We anticipate significant reductions in emissions, enhanced grid reliability, and a surge in green investments. Malaysia is on track to become a global hub of sustainable development and environmental stewardship.”

Aligned with Malaysia’s ambitious goal of becoming a net-zero emission nation by 2050, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) has formed a strategic collaboration with Informa Markets to drive innovation, attract investment, and position Malaysia as a leader in the region’s energy transformation.

“The inclusion of BATTERY & EV Tech marks a turning point for Southeast Asia’s BESS industry. This positions Malaysia as a leader in the region’s energy transformation by accelerating innovation and attracting investment in BESS solutions.” said Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets.

As the world transitions to sustainable energy, BESS is becoming essential across various industries. They provide grid stability, facilitate renewable integration, and enhance energy access and security. These advancements reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve grid performance, and increase regional energy independence.

Chan Jian Wen, Country Manager of Eaton Malaysia, commented, “At Eaton, we recognise the immense potential of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to revolutionise Southeast Asia’s energy landscape. Our innovative solution – EnergyAware – has helped numerous critical operation facilities optimise energy consumption and avoid power interruption. We’re excited to meet organisations at ENERtec Asia 2024 to bring together insights and industry-leading technology.”

John Lewinski, Vice President of The Battery Show, emphasised, “We are thrilled to support ENERtec Asia 2024, reflecting our shared commitment to advancing the battery industry and fostering innovation in the Energy Transition market.”

Malaysia is strategically positioned to leverage BESS to achieve its 2050 target of 70% renewable energy. The country’s proactive approach aligns with BESS development, highlighting its commitment to green energy. The Malaysia Renewable Energy Roadmap (MyRER) outlines targets and investments for BESS projects as part of its energy transition plan.

Southeast Asia, particularly Malaysia, is experiencing a surge in demand for Renewable Energy (RE), Energy Efficiency (EE), and Electric Vehicles (EVs). Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are crucial for ensuring a stable and uninterrupted electricity supply to meet this growing demand. By enabling the ability to store excess clean energy and releasing it when needed, BESS supports a more sustainable and secure energy future for the region.

ENERtec 2024 will unite the industry’s brightest minds, global solution providers, and innovators to showcase latest advancements in mechanical, electrical, energy technology, and battery solutions. The electrifying conferences is also co-organised with The Electrical & Electronics Association of Malaysia (TEEAM), the Energy Industries Council (EIC), and the ASHRAE Malaysia Chapter. For more information, please visit www.enertecasia.com.

About ENERtec Asia

ENERtec Asia (www.enertecasia.com) is Southeast Asia’s premier event dedicated to ESG and energy transition. Formerly known as ASEAN M&E, ENERtec Asia has been rebranded with a renewed and dynamic identity to reflect its expanded focus across three key segments namely, TENAGA (Renewable Energy & Cleantech), REVAC (Energy Efficiency & Decarbonisation) and an exciting NEW segment – BATTERY & EV Tech (Energy Storage & EV Technology and Solutions). Organised by Informa Markets, ENERtec Asia serves as the region’s leading platform, uniting industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore sustainable practices, cutting-edge technologies, and collaborative initiatives driving the region’s energy transition towards a low-carbon future. By fostering a dynamic environment where businesses can showcase their latest products and services, forge strategic partnerships, and spearhead the development of sustainable energy landscapes, ENERtec Asia emerges as a catalyst for shaping a greener future for the region’s energy sector. The event also features a comprehensive conference program with insights from industry experts on a wide range of topics related to ESG and energy transition. For more information, please visit www.enertecasia.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets (www.informamarkets.com) creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibition organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.

