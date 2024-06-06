AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Frost & Sullivan Institute Announces Second Edition of Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition for Emerging Companies, 2024

PRNewswire June 7, 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Frost & Sullivan Institute is proud to announce the second edition of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition for Emerging Companies, 2024. This award honors emerging companies that are making significant strides in innovation and sustainability. In partnership with Frost & Sullivan, the Institute celebrates startups that are creating impactful solutions to address critical global challenges, fostering positive change for the environment, society, and the economy.

Congratulations! "These companies are pioneering innovative and impactful solutions, setting a new standard for addressing the world's most pressing challenges,” said David Frigstad, Executive Director of the Frost & Sullivan Institute.

“Emerging companies have a unique potential to drive transformative change. The Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition highlight those who are leveraging technology and innovation to tackle global issues, from enhancing education and cybersecurity to promoting renewable energy and sustainability. These companies are pioneering innovative and impactful solutions, setting a new standard for addressing the world’s most pressing challenges,” said David Frigstad, Executive Director of the Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Utilizing a comprehensive 8-step methodology, underpinned by extensive research and global thought leadership, the Frost & Sullivan Institute rigorously evaluates nominees to identify the most deserving awardees. This process ensures a holistic view of how companies are improving the global landscape, whether through reducing carbon emissions, enhancing healthcare quality, or minimizing food waste.

Frost & Sullivan Institute extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition for Emerging Companies. Their outstanding contributions will be celebrated at our prestigious awards banquet at Barcelona in December where we will honor their innovative spirit and commitment to a sustainable future.

*For the purpose of this recognition, we define Emerging Companies as companies that are 3-5 years in the market and have products/services focused on innovating global challenges to zero.

Recipients: 
ALTO
ARMO
AUM Biosciences Pte. Ltd.
Aura
Axonius
Campus Energy Partners
Cityblock Health
Coalition, Inc.
CyCraft
CYSEC
Easee ASA
Enpal
Exein SpA
FoodDocs
GCOO Inc
greenpass
HealthHero
Lectric eBikes
Lime
neoom
Nevel
Rightway
Solum
Tavotek Biotherapeutics
TIER
Trafera
Ventient Energy
Vera Healthcare
Wifly
Wiz, Inc.

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Bivechana Gautam
Email: Bivechana.gautam@frost.com

Related Links
www.frost.com
www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

 

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.