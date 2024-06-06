AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • international relations

Successful Separation Surgery Gives Hope to Filipina Conjoined Twins in Riyadh

PRNewswire June 7, 2024

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A team of Saudi doctors has successfully conducted a landmark separation surgery on Filipino conjoined twins, Akhizah and Ayeesha, granting them a new lease on life and marking another milestone in the Kingdom’s renowned Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme.

Akhizah and Ayeesha, just 16 months old and born in Panabo City, Davao del Norte province, Philippines, arrived in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. The twins were accompanied on the journey by Hashima, their 19-year-old single mother who was abandoned by her husband after the birth of the twins. The family’s journey was facilitated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) and the Saudi medical team. The twins were transported aboard a medically equipped evacuation plane provided by KSrelief, ensuring their safe arrival and immediate medical assessment in Riyadh.

The surgery was led by the esteemed Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of KSrelief and a distinguished pediatric surgeon with over 30 years of experience. Dr. Al Rabeeah has successfully overseen 60 separation surgeries, and the programme has reviewed 136 cases from 26 different countries since the program’s inception in 1990. This year alone, Dr. Al Rabeeah has performed four successful separation surgeries.

The twins, Akhizah and Ayeesha, shared one liver, presenting a complex medical challenge. However, the expertise and dedication of Dr. Al Rabeeah and his team ensured a successful operation. The medical team is now closely monitoring the twins’ recovery, with optimistic expectations for their health and future.

Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah expressed his gratitude for the support and collaboration that made this surgery possible. “This success is a testament to the dedication and skill of our medical team and the unwavering support of the Kingdom’s leadership. It brings us immense joy to see these children given a chance for a better life,” he stated.

The Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme continues to be a beacon of hope for families worldwide, demonstrating the Kingdom’s commitment to humanitarian aid and medical excellence. The programme’s success not only highlights Saudi Arabia’s advanced medical capabilities but also its compassionate approach to global humanitarian efforts.

For further information, media inquiries, or to arrange interviews with the medical team and the family, please contact:

Sarah Almarzuki: s.almarzuki@ksrelief.org
Bshayer Alqahtani: b.alqahtani@ksrelief.org 

 

SOURCE King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.