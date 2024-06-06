The most awarded RegTech in Australia’s history wins FinTech Organisation of the Year 2024 by FinTech Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — FrankieOne , a leading RegTech company that provides a unified gateway into a global ecosystem of identity verification, KYC, and fraud prevention solutions, proudly announces that it has been awarded the prestigious title of FinTech Organisation of the Year 2024 by FinTech Australia .

FinTech Australia, the premier industry body in the country has now recognised and awarded FrankieOne for a fourth year as FinTech Organisation of the Year.

A huge milestone for the company, having now won back-to-back awards in recent weeks from the two leading industry bodies, in April this year being presented the RegTech of the Year APAC 2024 award by The RegTech Association , making it the fifth year of having received awards from this association.

FrankieOne’s also awarded Deloitte’s Tech Fast 50, showcasing a remarkable 4,743% revenue growth and leading as the fastest-growing RegTech company in the country.

The most recent Fintech Organisation of the Year award is one of the most coveted accolades in the financial technology sector, both in Australia and across the Asia-Pacific region, celebrating outstanding achievement and innovation.

This year, the award was presented to FrankieOne in acknowledgment of its groundbreaking work in providing seamless, secure, and scalable fraud prevention solutions that empower banks, crypto platforms, and fintech organisations globally.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award from Fintech Australia,” said Simon Costello, CEO of FrankieOne. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of our entire team. It reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of the financial industry.”

FrankieOne’s comprehensive suite of products and services includes advanced identity verification, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance solutions utilized by financial institutions and enterprises worldwide. By leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, FrankieOne has set new standards in security and efficiency, driving significant advancements in the fintech space.

“Winning this award highlights the incredible innovation at the heart of FrankieOne,” said Aaron Chipper, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of FrankieOne. “Our solutions address the critical challenge of market fragmentation and are transforming the way businesses approach identity verification and fraud prevention, providing unmatched accuracy and security.”

The award was presented on June 6, 2024, at the annual Fintech Australia Awards Gala held in Sydney, which brought together the industry’s top innovators, leaders, and stakeholders. The event celebrated the remarkable achievements of companies and individuals who are driving the fintech industry forward.

As FrankieOne continues to expand its global footprint, the company remains focused on enhancing its product offerings and delivering unparalleled value to its clients. This award serves as a milestone in FrankieOne’s journey and a motivator to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in fintech.

For more information about FrankieOne and its award-winning solutions, please visit www.frankieone.com .

About FrankieOne:

FrankieOne is a single connection to the global ecosystem of KYC/AML and fraud protection providers. By enabling the dynamic orchestration of over 350 data sources and vendors across 195 countries, banks and fintechs can easily switch on the best-of-breed solutions to onboard more of the right customers. As a modular platform, FrankieOne allows our clients to tailor specific journeys for different customers, simplify compliance, and dynamically manage risk.

We’ve helped businesses like Westpac, Shopify, Afterpay, and Binance expand into new markets, quickly launch new products, and deliver delightful customer experiences.

FrankieOne was co-founded by Simon Costello and Aaron Chipper in 2017 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. We’re proud to count AirTree Ventures, Greycroft, and Tidal Ventures among our investors.

