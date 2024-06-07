AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Trinasolar Awarded “2024 Top Performer” Status for 10th Consecutive Year

PRNewswire June 7, 2024

The Vertex N modules among the highly recognized products in this industry-leading scorecard

CHANGZHOU, China, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Trinasolar has been again recognized as a “Top Performer” in nearly every category among global PV module manufacturers by Kiwa PV Evolution Labs (Kiwa PVEL), a third-party reliability testing laboratory, in its 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, marking the 10th coveted “Top Performer” designation mark for Trinasolar. Trinasolar received recognition for the outstanding performance of its Vertex N modules, especially the Vertex N 720W series module. Trinasolar remains one of two leaders for successive years, earning this accolade more than any other PV module manufacturer.

Kiwa PVEL publishes the PV Module Reliability Scorecard annually, providing extensive data and research. The in-depth testing helps buyers mitigate risk and identify manufacturers with improved system performance. Trinasolar’s testing modules, including p-type and n-type modules, performed exceptionally well in Kiwa PVEL’s Production Qualification Program. These results enable data-driven solar procurement and investments for developers, financiers, and asset owners.

The Vertex N 720W series module, a standout in Trinasolar’s Vertex family, was a Top Performer in all seven tests—only three other models out of the 380 modules tested share this distinction. This module combines i-TOPCon Advanced technology and 210mm technology, offering customers higher power output, higher efficiency, higher bifaciality, and lower degradation. The module’s widespread compatibility with trackers provides optimum flexibility in utility-scale projects, even in the most complex terrains.

Trinasolar’s 210mm n-type scenario-based solutions, including Vertex N 720W series modules, Vertex N 625W series modules, and Vertex S+ 455W modules, are tailored to operate in various settings with lower BOS costs and LCOE to maximize customer value.

“Trinasolar is extremely proud of earning a record 10th consecutive ‘Top Performer’ award from Kiwa PVEL,” said Cao Yunduan, head of branding and marketing at Trinasolar. “The recognition is a testament to our commitment to supplying customers with the highest quality and best-performing PV modules for more project value. We will continue to practice our mission ‘Solar Energy for All’ in the future.”

“Congratulations to Trinasolar for achieving ‘Top Performer’ recognition in every test category,” said Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of sales and marketing at Kiwa PVEL. “In particular, we applaud the outstanding performance of Trina’s Vertex N module that was a Top Performer in all seven tests; that’s a significantly rare and noteworthy feat.”

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.