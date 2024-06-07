AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Coming Soon: Global Renewable Energy Summit 2024 Gathering of World Partners

PRNewswire June 7, 2024

HEFEI, China, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, a global leader in PV inverter and energy storage system provider, is excited to announce the Global Renewable Energy Summit 2024 (GRES), set to take place on June 11th in Hefei, China. This grand event will bring together industry experts, researchers, and partners from around the world to discuss the theme, “Exploring a Zero-Carbon Path with Sungrow,” emphasizing high-quality development in the global renewable energy industry.

The summit will feature keynote speeches by authoritative institutions such as BloombergNEF and S&P Global Commodity Insights, as well as leading power industry experts from the Americas, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and other regions. It is expected to host more than 300 partners, including Independent Power Producers (IPPs), Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firms, and prospective clients from around the world.

The GRES 2024 will showcase Sungrow’s cutting-edge technology, products, and services. Focusing on industry insights and introducing various segments, attendees will explore valuable knowledge on the latest trends and developments in renewable energy. The summit includes a main forum, followed by two sub-forums: Forum A for Utility PV & ESS, Hydrogen, and Forum B for Residential and C&I sectors. These sessions will interpret the global direction of green energy development from a macro perspective, delve into technological innovations and industry trends, and foster exemplary cooperation among energy enterprises to drive transformative shifts in the energy landscape.

In addition to the diverse forums, the event will feature an interactive product experience area and hands-on visits to the lean manufacturing factory, providing clients with an in-depth understanding of Sungrow’s strengths and innovations.

The GRES 2024 is a momentous occasion that bridges people, industrial ecosystems, innovative efforts, and collaborative partnerships. By bringing together the brightest minds and most influential experts, Sungrow is committed to advancing the transition to a zero-carbon future.

For more information, stay tuned to our website or follow us on social media! We can’t wait to share this exciting journey with you on June 11th!

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.