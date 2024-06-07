AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tencent Cloud for its EdgeOne Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Edge Distribution Platforms

PRNewswire June 7, 2024

HONG KONG, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced that for its EdgeOne, the company’s one-stop edge cloud security and acceleration platform, has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s recent “Market Guide for Edge Distribution Platforms“.

Tencent Cloud EdgeOne has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Edge Distribution Platforms.

As a versatile and open edge platform, Tencent Cloud EdgeOne is the next-generation Content Delivery Network (CDN), enabling agility at the Edge of the cloud network. Tencent Cloud EdgeOne also has an extensive node coverage in Asia Pacific, making it the CDN of choice for enterprises that want to expand their global markets.

EdgeOne has received numerous industry accolades from clients all over the world, especially in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. For EdgeOne, Tencent Cloud has also been selected as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s “Market Guide for DDoS Mitigation Solutions” and “Market Guide for Cloud Web Application and API Protection”.

According to Omdia’s “DDoS Prevention Technology Market Tracker”, Tencent Cloud EdgeOne holds the top market share for DDoS solutions in the Asia-Pacific region. In the evaluation of edge computing functions conducted by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), EdgeOne has demonstrated superior performance compared to its competitors. Moreover, EdgeOne is the only vendor that fully meets the standards set by CAICT in terms of edge security acceleration capabilities. In collaboration with CAICT, Tencent Cloud has also fully engaged in the standard development process by jointly publishing a white paper on the Edge Serverless domain.

Based on the comprehensive capabilities of EdgeOne, Tencent Cloud also unveiled its new Open Edge feature, an open co-creation platform designed for developers to explore and build serverless applications. This platform welcomes all developers to join and enjoy a range of benefits at no cost, including zero activation fees to build diverse applications without complicated settings.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, “To us, Tencent Cloud’s recognition validates EdgeOne’s market-leading capabilities and our commitment to delivering innovative cloud solutions for our global customers. Through Open Edge, we are excited to further open up the capabilities of our global edge nodes and invite developers to join us in exploring and building the next wave of serverless applications.”

Gartner, Market Guide for Edge Distribution Platforms, 29 April 2024

Gartner, Market Guide for DDoS Mitigation Solutions, 15 May 2023

Gartner, Market Guide for Cloud Web Application and API Protection, 13 November 2023

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

 

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Tencent Cloud
Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tencent-cloud-for-its-edgeone-recognized-as-a-representative-vendor-in-the-gartner-market-guide-for-edge-distribution-platforms-302166843.html

SOURCE Tencent Cloud

