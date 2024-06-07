AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bitrue First Exchange to Support Blast Network With Pacmoon ($PAC) Listing

PRNewswire June 7, 2024

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bitrue exchange, a leading cryptocurrency exchange noted for its innovation in the web3 space, has today announced that they have completed integration for the Blast layer 2 network, and have resultantly become the first exchange in the world to list the Pacmoon community token.

The exchange has already opened deposits for Pacmoon, with spot trading on the PAC/USDT pair also commencing today at 10:00 UTC. Withdrawals will be opened once sufficient deposits have been made. To celebrate Bitrue becoming the first exchange to support the Blast network and listing Pacmoon, users can enjoy zero trading fees for 7 days.

Pacmoon, a community-centric memecoin, is notable for its virality-based tokenomics whereby users earn the token via promoting it on Twitter. The more popular the content, the more coins the creator will earn, thus incentivizing community members to create and distribute original and engaging content, increasing its popularity.

Pacmoon is built on the Blast layer 2 network using Ethereum as its base. Blast has distinguished itself among its contemporaries by being the only L2 capable of offering native yields for Ethereum and certain stablecoins, which has resulted in over $3 billion of TVL on the network as of June 2024.

Bitrue has a strong history of innovation in the cryptocurrency space, recently becoming the first exchange in the world to list RUNE tokens built on the Bitcoin network, in an approach that it characterizes as maximizing choice for its users. With over 700 coins listed for trading, Bitrue is often the first exchange to provide users with access to trending coin projects, allowing investors to add the coin into their portfolios early and reap potential rewards.

Bitrue recently cemented its commitment to innovation with the launch of Bitrue Ventures, a new subdivision of the company focused on identifying and incubating nascent web3 projects to bring new tokens to market. A wide variety of projects have already been analyzed for suitability, and Bitrue Ventures will be making its first partnership announcements shortly.

About Bitrue

Launched in July 2018, Bitrue is a diversified digital exchange that supports trading, loans, and investments. Bitrue aims to utilize blockchain technology to bring financial opportunities to everybody regardless of their location or financial position. Bitrue continues to develop new features rapidly to fully service the new wave of the digital economy. More information is available on Bitrue’s website.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bitrue-first-exchange-to-support-blast-network-with-pacmoon-pac-listing-302166961.html

SOURCE Bitrue

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.