AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Boost Resilience, Reshaping Smarter Finance Together

PRNewswire June 7, 2024

SHENZHEN, China, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei HiFS Frontier Forum 2024 commenced in Shenzhen. The forum, with the theme of Boost Resilience, Reshaping Smarter Finance Together, has brought together financial institutions and Huawei partners from around the world. They discussed how they can reshape resilience, agility, and intelligence through continuous technological innovation and ecosystem cooperation in the face of future uncertainties, and ultimately accelerate the digital and intelligent transformation of the financial industry.

Building Intelligent Infrastructure to Accelerate Financial Intelligence

Leo Chen, Senior Vice President, President of Enterprise Sales, Huawei, delivered opening remarks at the forum. He said, “To realize a sound digital and intelligent transformation of the finance industry, Huawei believes three pillars are essential: building a robust and resilient IT infrastructure; building hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure for higher system scalability and greater business agility; and developing a converged data platform, leveraging the cloud, streaming data, and real-time analytics to maximize data value.”

Boost Resilience, Reshaping Smarter Finance Together

Jason Cao, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Huawei Digital Finance BU, delivered a keynote speech at the forum. He pointed out that in the intelligent world, technologies and industries are evolving rapidly, and financial institutions must reshape resilience, agility, and intelligence to stay competitive in the digital economy. “Focusing on the goals of Zero Downtime, Zero Wait, Zero Touch, and Zero Trust, Huawei upgraded a series of infrastructure resilience solutions to help financial institutions reshape resilience; upgraded four key capabilities, including high-performance CCE and distributed database GaussDB, to help financial institutions accelerate application modernization and reshape agility based on a hybrid cloud architecture; upgraded data systems in terms of the architecture, governance, and business scenarios to improve system, user, and business experiences, unleash more value of data and generative AI, and help customers move towards AI Banks,” said Cao.

Kunte Chen, Chief Digital Transformation Officer of Huawei Digital Finance BU, proposed suggestions for banks in the cloud and AI era: “With the rapid advancements in cloud technology and AI, coupled with the emergence of new competitors like digital banks and fintech companies, traditional banks must prioritize adapting to this new landscape. While ensuring the stability and reliability of their existing operations, their primary focus should be on investing in data infrastructure, followed by optimizing investment efficiency. The emphasis of data application should shift towards driving business operations and creating value for customers.”

Joy Huang, Vice President of Huawei Cloud Computing and President of Huawei Cloud Computing Strategy & Industry Development Dept, said, “HUAWEI CLOUD continuously innovates and uses 9 innovative technologies to build a world-class financial cloud, providing financial customers with a resilient cloud infrastructure that is as reliable as mainframe. Multi-cloud management and cloud-based DR and backup capabilities help government and enterprise customers build one group cloud. Leverage industry-leading products and technologies such as databases, big data, data warehouses, and AI to implement data and intelligence convergence, supporting customers’ quick and efficient decision-making. With professional migration service capabilities, Huawei helps financial users migrate to and use the cloud, accelerating financial application modernization.

Collaborating with Global Partners to Create New Value

At this forum, Huawei launched the FPGGP (Financial Partner Go Global Program) Acceleration Program. According to Jason Cao, Huawei is committed to building a global ecosystem for the digital finance industry. This involves global leading partners, those who are engaged in the local industry, and those who are innovators in segmented scenarios.

To date, Huawei has served over 3,600 financial customers in more than 60 countries and regions, including 53 of the world’s top 100 banks.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/boost-resilience-reshaping-smarter-finance-together-302167106.html

SOURCE HUAWEI

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.