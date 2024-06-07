AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

IONETIX Produces First Batch of Actinium-225

PRNewswire June 7, 2024

LANSING, Mich., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — IONETIX, a leading cyclotron technology innovator, isotope producer, and radiopharmaceutical manufacturer, announced today the successful production of Actinium-225 (“Ac-225”) at its isotope manufacturing facility located in Lansing, Michigan.

IONETIX is a US-based cyclotron and technology company founded in 2009. IONETIX offers turnkey N-13 Ammonia services domestically, as well as cyclotron equipment and installation services globally.

This first-of-kind facility is dedicated exclusively to producing alpha-emitting isotopes, including Ac-225, At-211 and Pb-212, using IONETIX’s proprietary cyclotron accelerator technology. The company completed the installation and commissioning of the first cyclotron at the facility last year. A second cyclotron will be installed and commissioned in early 2025, adding both scalable supply capacity and onsite production redundancy. A second site at another US location is planned for 2026.

“Commercial cyclotron-produced Ac-225 is a first, and a pivotal milestone for our alpha isotope program and the radiotherapeutic industry,” said David Eve, VP of Medical Affairs at IONETIX. “The demand for alpha emitters is surging and this will allow researchers and drug developers to access these crucial isotopes to support their drug development work.”

Utilizing cyclotrons to produce Ac-225 is a very clean and efficient production pathway that can safely scale with the appropriate target technology and infrastructure. “Our facility was purpose-built to produce alpha isotopes,” said Mark Leuschner, PhD, VP of Nuclear and Radiation Sciences at IONETIX. “We have spent years diligently working through every detail of the production cycle to enable high-output, scaled production of Ac-225. We now have produced non-carrier added Ac-225 and have successfully demonstrated the performance and purity of our production platform.”

“This marks a significant advancement towards establishing a secure and robust commercial-stage supply chain for Ac-225,” said Eve. “We look forward to building upon this success and scaling up production of Ac-225 to support the ultimate launch of these promising new cancer therapies.”

IONETIX plans to release GMP grade Ac-225 to customers in late 2024.  

About IONETIX
Utilizing its proprietary cyclotron technology platform, IONETIX has developed innovative solutions that enable access to scarce radioisotopes used for both diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. IONETIX offers both high-purity Actinium-225 (Ac-225) and Astatine-211 (At-211) for use in targeted alpha therapies.  IONETIX also provides N-13, F-18 and Ga-68 for diagnostic imaging. Its distribution supply chain includes contract drug manufacturing and “white glove” distribution logistics, allowing global access to these imaging agents and targeted radiotherapies. 

Contact:  David Eve * deve@ionetix.com * 812-972-0673 

SOURCE IONETIX

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.