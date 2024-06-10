AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Subra Shankhar Joins TradeFlow Capital Management as Senior Advisor, Africa Trade Partnerships and Digital Ecosystem Development

PRNewswire June 10, 2024

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TradeFlow Capital Management (TradeFlow) is pleased to announce the expansion of our team with Subra Shankhar joining us as Senior Advisor, Africa Trade Partnerships and Digital Ecosystem Development. 

Subra’s expertise in trade finance, digital trade ecosystem development, FinTech and stakeholder engagement will be invaluable as TradeFlow continues to grow our presence and impact across the African continent.

In this role, Subra will have a dual focus on:

1.    Building strategic commercial partnerships across Africa to strengthen the digital and general trade ecosystem, as well as the financing capabilities of our Trade Flow funds.
2.    Engaging with diverse stakeholders in the African trade landscape to drive the coordination and execution of initiatives that support import/export and inventory storage transactions. 

Subra will also provide strategic recommendations to senior management on matters impacting our global Ecosystem.

Subra has over 30 years of success building and running businesses in the tech industry. He has grown in the past decade as a respected voice in digitisation of trade. As founder and principal of TOTTA, he is driven by his core belief in digitization, with a focus on securing finances and making trades happen in reality.  

Dr. Tom James, CEO of TradeFlow stated: “TradeFlow has been active in Africa since 2018 and I am very excited to welcome Subra aboard to help execute our plans to scale up our activity across the African continent. TradeFlow is now in its 7th year of strong and stable growth and Subra’s expertise will no doubt help us further our Digital Trade capability and overall trade capacity.”

Added John Collis, CRO of TradeFlow: “Tradeflow is helping more and more SMEs and local communities across Africa through our TradeFlow Funds. With Subra joining us, we shall be able to scale up our Funds to effect greater positive impact across Africa.”

About TradeFlow Capital Management (TradeFlow)

TradeFlow is the world’s leading and first Fintech-powered commodity trade fund manager, enabling the import/export physical commodity transactions for SME size firms by employing its unique non-credit lending approach to trade finance. 

Through its USD Trade Flow fund and EURO Trade Flow Fund, to date, TradeFlow has successfully invested in more than US$3.5 Bn of physical commodity trade through 3500+ transactions across 18+ countries and 35+ commodity types, with more than 1800 SME counterpart entities KYC reviewed. The Trade Flow fund strategy, which is also shariah complaint for murabaha transactions, was conceived over 9 years ago and went live in April 2018.

TradeFlow consists of a diverse team of experts with the focused mission of addressing the increasing trade finance gap (US$2.5 Trillion) faced by global SMEs operating as producers/traders/end-users in the bulk commodity trading space. By performing an enabling role in international trade and globalization, TradeFlow creates stable asset backed returns for its investors, opportunities for businesses and growth for economies.

TradeFlow is a Partner of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to mobilise capital and improve trade finance access for SMEs worldwide through the “‘ICC Trade Now” and “ICC Digital Trade Standards Initiative” platforms.

For more information, please visit: www.tradeflow.capital.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/subra-shankhar-joins-tradeflow-capital-management-as-senior-advisor-africa-trade-partnerships-and-digital-ecosystem-development-302165957.html

SOURCE TradeFlow Capital Management – Transforming Risk, Enabling Trade

