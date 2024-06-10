HKIAA & ICSCC Endorse Super Terminal Expo in a Monumental Alliance to Forge Future of Airports in Asia

For the Industry, By the Industry: Industry Giants Supporting Super Terminal Expo

HONG KONG, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong International Aviation Academy (HKIAA) and International Cooperation and Service Center (ICSCC), by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), signed a cooperation agreement with Informa Markets Asia, becoming strategic partners for Super Terminal Expo and reinforcing the event’s position as a vital platform for knowledge exchange and innovation for airport design, construction and operations in Asia.

“Super Terminal Expo sets the stage for next-level airport design and operations across Asia by uniting leading solution airport technology and services providers with senior buyer teams from airports and vendors. It provides a platform for the members of the China Civil Aviation “Belt and Road” cooperation platform to better participate in international exchanges and showcase the latest development achievements of China’s civil aviation industry,” says Meng Qingfen, Director General, ICSCC, CAAC.

“We welcome the opportunity to be part of this inaugural event in Hong Kong. Super Terminal Expo provides a unique platform for meaningful exchanges for Mainland China and international industry leaders on the latest trends and developments in the aviation industry” said Simon Li, President of HKIAA. “We, at HKIAA, appreciate the potential of this occasion and look forward to new partnerships being forged at the event.”

Apart from an expansive 20,000 sqm exhibition area at AsiaWorld-Expo, Super Terminal Expo also comprises of a conference programme, featuring 80+ forums led by industry experts, targeting vital trends such as passenger experience innovations, terminal security, sustainability, advanced air mobility, and intermodal connectivity.

Industry-Driven Innovation Takes Flight at Super Terminal Expo

Super Terminal Expo enlists partners to help better understand the challenges that airport leaders and suppliers face in their daily operations. Comprising of key players from across the aviation spectrum, Super Terminal Expo’s advisory board will play a pivotal role in shaping the agenda of the conference, ensuring diverse representation of ideas that push the envelope of what is possible in airport design and operations.

With members ranging from technology providers to suppliers and airport executives, each one contributes their unique insights. The members include:

Paul Burton . MD, Asia-Pacific , Aviation Week Network

. MD, , Aviation Week Network Vivian Cheung, Acting CEO, Airport Authority Hong Kong

Sarah Samuel, SVP, Airport & Airline Operations, APAC, Amadeus

David Stroud, MD, Air Transport Strategy and Consulting, Aviation Week Network

Sanjeev Kumar , VP, SITA at Airports, Borders & CDE

, VP, SITA at Airports, Borders & CDE Prof. Yunchun Cao, Director, Center for Airport Economic Research, Civil Aviation University of China

Andy Bien, Chief Digital Officer, Global Aviation Enterprise Business Group, Huawei

“Super Terminal Expo sets the stage for transformative discussions and with the support of HKIAA, ICSCC, our Advisory Board members and other partners, we are primed to offer a rich experience in the event’s inaugural edition,” said Michael Duck, EVP of Commercial Development at Informa Markets and Outgoing President of The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI). “Super Terminal Expo is setting new benchmarks in the airport industry in Asia, facilitating unprecedented levels of collaboration and innovation that reflect the rapid evolution of airports and its infrastructures.”

Super Terminal Expo also leverages the vast experience and network of Informa leading aviation brands. They include:

Aviation Week Network: Trusted by Over 1.6 million aviation professionals

Trusted by Over 1.6 million aviation professionals CAPA: Airline Leadership

Airline Leadership Routes: Network Planning & Development

Network Planning & Development GAD: Airport Infrastructure & Financing

Airport Infrastructure & Financing MRO: Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul

Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul ASM: Route Development consultancy

Super Terminal Expo is for the leaders of airports in Asia, and their most senior executives and vendors in charge of passenger and cargo experiences and services, software, equipment, and sustainability. For more details on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, please email sales@superterminalexpo.com.

About Super Terminal Expo:

Super Terminal Expo is Asia’s pioneering design, construction and operations event showcasing the next wave of innovation in passenger and cargo terminal, bringing together experts and decision-makers to shape the future of terminals.

Organised by Informa Markets, the world’s largest event organiser, Super Terminal Expo has strategically chosen aviation as the focal point for its inaugural year as we recognise the unparalleled opportunities present within Asia’s aviation sector.

Super Terminal Expo is supported by Aviation Week Network, Airport Authority Hong Kong and CAPA – Centre for Aviation, Hong Kong International Aviation Academy and International Cooperation and Service Center, CAAC.

Spanning 20,000 sqm at AsiaWorld-Expo, Super Terminal Expo is set to be a hub of innovation with over 300 exhibitors. The event also includes a conference programme, featuring 80+ forums led by industry experts, targeting vital trends and ideas around transport and freight hubs.

The event will be co-located with the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Award, a two-day summit focusing on aviation sustainability, and the CTC Corporate Travel Summit, hosted by Corporate Travel Community (CTC).

For more information, please visit www.superterminalexpo.com.

About HKIAA:

HKIAA, established by the Airport Authority Hong Kong, offers a diverse range of management, operations and specialised courses through its five training centres. The HKIAA’s programmes are benchmarked against international standards and best practices to fit the training needs of the aviation community in Hong Kong and around the region. For more information, please visit www.hkiaacademy.com/

About ICSCC:

ICSCC, affiliated to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, carries out international exchanges and cooperation in civil aviation, including organising or hosting foreign-related civil aviation conventions and exhibitions in the PRC and internationally. For more information, please visit http://www.icscc.org.cn/

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world’s leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

