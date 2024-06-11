Fruit Attraction 2024 Consolidates Leadership With Over 90% Stand Space Booked Four Months Before Opening

MADRID, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fruit Attraction, organized by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, will be held from October 8 to 10 at the Madrid venue. With over 90% of the exhibition space already occupied four months ahead of the event, expectations for this year’s edition are high.

So far, 65,000 m2 of exhibition space has been allocated, an increase of 39% compared to the same time last year. The event anticipates participation from over 2,000 companies from 55 countries, showcasing 70,000 m2 of produce, and expects more than 100,000 professionals from 145 countries.

The trade fair has confirmed participation from nearly all production areas and Autonomous Communities of Spain, as well as international participation from 45 countries, including new markets such as Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong. This demonstrates the sector’s strong commitment to this new edition of the fair.

For the first time, Fruit Attraction 2024 will occupy ten pavilions (1-10) at the IFEMA MADRID exhibition, turning the city into a global epicenter for fresh produce marketing. Innovation, quality, and diversity are key attributes of this major business center, recognized by operators and retailers worldwide as essential for planning their campaigns in the crucial month of October.

Specific areas

Under the theme “Discover the Essence of the Sector,” this leading trade event for the fruit and vegetable sector will be organised around four exhibition areas. The most widely represented will once again be Fresh Produce, showcasing a wide variety of horticultural products, in addition to Auxiliary Industry, which brings together the entire value chain of the industry, and Fresh Food Logistics, the space for logistics, transport and cold chain management for foodstuffs. A new feature this edition is Innova&Tech, the new area that will bring together the Biotech Attraction and Smart Agro sectors, providing a space for companies focused on innovation, research and technological development in plant genomics.

Special focus

Avocado will be the star product this year, featuring several initiatives around this superfood, whose success has grown significantly in Spain in recent years, both in terms of cultivation and exports. In addition to the “Avocado from Spain” Congress, the trade fair will be hosting other activities, such as a league in which students from Spanish hotel and catering schools will compete in a show cooking session led by Daniel del Toro, as well as different workshops and demonstrations.

In its upcoming edition, the fair will continue to implement initiatives aimed at boosting sales, promotion, development, and growth of exhibiting companies. The powerful International Buyers Programme will be joined again by the Guest Importing Countries initiative with China and Saudi Arabia as the main focus. This will promote trade relations between the countries of the European Union and these non-EU markets, backed by a full programme of round tables, guided tours of the fair and B2B sessions.

Once again, The Innovation Hub and Fruit Next will be the areas dedicated to innovation and new business developments in the industry. In this context, Fruit Attraction will once again host the Innovation Hub Awards, which have become a fundamental event for supporting the business entrepreneurial commitment in the industry.

As a new feature, Fruit Attraction will present the Best Stand Awards; recognising the exhibition spaces that stand out for their creativity and design in one of the three categories: Autonomous Communities and Institutions, countries and regions, and companies.

The fair will also become a centre of knowledge with the Forums, offering a complete programme of technical sessions characterised by a wide variety of content, as well as the high level of the participants and speakers. Among others, Fruit Attraction will be hosting the congresses Grape Attraction, Biofruit Congress and Fresh Food Logistics The Summit.

Fruit Attraction includes several initiatives to facilitate the professional participation, such as the premium card or exclusive catering areas for exhibitors. Furthermore, Fruit Attraction is committed to using the Madrid Metro as a recommended means of transport.

SOURCE Fruit Attraction