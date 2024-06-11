Toshiba to Showcase its Global Water Business at Singapore International Water Week 2024 Water Expo

KAWASAKI, Japan, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba) will exhibit its world-class capabilities in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), operations and maintenance (O&M) services, and the advanced water treatment technologies at Singapore International Water Week 2024 (SIWW 2024) Water Expo, at Singapore’s Sands Expo & Convention Centre from June 19 to 21.

Ever since 2008, Singapore has welcomed government officials, experts and companies in the water business to SIWW, and provided them with a platform where they can see and introduce new technologies and solutions, and exchange views and information. This year, Water Expo, the main event of SIWW 2024, is expected to attract more than 500 exhibitors and 20,000 attendees from 100 countries.

The global water industry must contend with many pressing issues, including the need for improved water environments that can handle fast-growing demand driven by population growth and urbanization, especially in emerging economies; and the efficient operation of water treatment facilities and plants at a time of population aging and decline in developed economies. Toshiba Group is expanding its water treatment business and contributing to solutions to water environment problems at the global level by combining its expertise in EPC and O&M and its extensive experience in overseas projects with monitoring and control, and energy-reduction technologies cultivated over many years in Japan’s water supply and sewage business.

The Toshiba booth, in Hall F, Booth No. B2-S11, will showcase Toshiba Group’s overseas delivery record and cutting-edge technologies, among them water treatment and digital solutions that use an ICT platform.

Exhibit Outline

(1) Date and time: June 19 – 21, 2024 (10am – 6pm, until 5pm on the last day)

(2) Venue: Sands Expo & Convention Centre Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

(3) Exhibits:

◆Achievements: Introduction of EPC and O&M achievement for water treatment in overseas markets

◆Cutting-edge technologies:

◆The countries and regions where Toshiba is active in the water business

Water Expo official website:

https://www.siww.com.sg/water-expo

About Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation:

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation is an integral part of Toshiba Group, the motive force for promoting advances in systems, solutions, products and services that build infrastructure everyone can enjoy. We bring a heritage of almost 150 years of achievement to co-creation with partners, and to innovations for today in key sectors that sustain society, including water treatment, roads and railways, defense, industrial systems and automation, and broadcasting. Our 17,700 employees in Japan and beyond all share the same determination: to realize a safe, secure future for all of us.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/toshiba-to-showcase-its-global-water-business-at-singapore-international-water-week-2024-water-expo-302167997.html

SOURCE Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation