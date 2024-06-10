Enduring role of ‘treasuring the past’ hailed

BEIJING, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A report from China Daily:

The enduring legacies of ancient civilizations resonate with those seeking inspiration for the modern world, and Northeast China’s Liaoning province appears to be an ideal starting point for such cultural exploration.

The captivating charm of the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Liaoning, historically an intersecting point of fishing and hunting, agricultural and nomadic cultures, was demonstrated on Sunday at the Vision China event in Jinzhou, Liaoning.

Jointly organized by China Daily and the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Liaoning Provincial Committee, the event gathered archaeologists, cultural scholars and practitioners from home and abroad, as well as foreign youth representatives in China, to share their experiences and insights under the theme “Treasuring the Past, Enriching the Future”.

Qu Yingpu, publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily, noted that the event served as a concrete manifestation of thoroughly promoting and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Culture.

“Against the backdrop of an era where changes on a scale unseen in a century are unfolding at an accelerated pace, we need to tell good stories of China and the Chinese civilization, as well as the glorious chapter of the Chinese path to modernization, to the world, on the basis of vivid practices and diversified cultural heritage on this land, including Liaoning,” he said.

Liu Huiyan, head of the publicity department of the CPC Liaoning Provincial Committee, said that revitalization of culture — in Liaoning’s case a blending of numerous historical legacies and revolutionary and industrial cultural resources — is an essential aspect of the province’s endeavor for comprehensive revitalization.

The province is seeking coordinated development of culture, sports and tourism, and has garnered unprecedented vitality and opportunities in cultural undertakings and industries, he added.

On his inspection to Jinzhou in August 2022, President Xi praised it as a heroic city with a distinctive cultural temperament and profound historical and cultural heritage, and he expressed confidence in and expectations for the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China in the new era.

Party Secretary of Jinzhou Liu Kewu said the Vision China event was, for Jinzhou, an opportunity to provide strong support for revitalization and development, and expressed hope for enhancing friendship and cooperation with experts from all walks of life.

Chang Shana, 93, a respected scholar of Dunhuang arts, sent video congratulations to the event, as did pianist Lang Lang, who was born and raised in Liaoning’s provincial capital, Shenyang.

According to Marcella Festa, associate professor at the School of Cultural Heritage at Northwest University in Xi’an, Shaanxi province, recent archaeological efforts have revealed the presence of advanced civilizations beyond the Central Plains of China and demonstrated long-standing connections between various regions of Asia since prehistoric times. With projects like the Belt and Road Initiative, more about these ancient societies is expected to be uncovered.

Zhu Yong, director of the Palace Museum Cultural Communication Research Institute in Beijing, said his home province Liaoning, as a land of cultural integration, has shaped the cultural ethos of the people as dynamic, open-minded and enthusiastic, and its culture shines as an outstanding example of the prominent features of Chinese civilization.

Zhong Lina, dean of the Institute for Tourism and Culture Planning at Beijing International Studies University, analyzed Liaoning’s cultural richness that stems from its pivotal location, noting that a visit to Liaoning enables domestic and foreign tourists to witness a more vivid image of China.

While celebrating the past treasures, Steve Brown, senior research fellow at the University of Canberra’s Centre for Creative and Cultural Research, also called for attention to everyday family heritage and stories that bear importance for modern society, and Erik Nilsson, an expat at China Daily, emphasized the value of a personal touch that cannot be replaced by digital technology in conserving culture and carrying the heritage through the coming decades.

Four youth representatives, from Russia, Hungary, Belarus and Indonesia, shared their understanding of the inheritance, preservation and promotion of cultural heritage during a following roundtable dialogue.

SOURCE China Daily