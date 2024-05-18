AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
India Breakthrough: Bio Regenerative Precision Medicine Seminar Held in Hyderabad

PRNewswire June 10, 2024

HYDERABAD, India, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Bio Regenerative Precision Medicine Seminar, held from May 18-20, 2024, at Le Méridien in Hyderabad, was a watershed moment in India’s cell treatment journey.

Prof. Dr Mike Chan, Chairman and Founder of European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG), chaired the event, which highlighted advances in precision medicine as well as the transformational potential of individualised therapies, making the first EWBG comeback into India in a gigantic leap after its initial visit back in 2006. 

This comeback is primarily focused on education, research, and biopharmaceutical production, cooperating with the research institutions in India such as the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research- Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCM)’s Atal Incubation Centre (AIC), the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) in Bengaluru, International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad, and others.

The introduction of the LOOP Mobile Application, which was developed to link Indian doctors, patients, and scientists, improved cooperation and transparency in cell therapy research.

Esteemed specialists, including Prof. Dr Ravi Tej Allam, CEO of EWBG Bharat, and experts Prof. Dr Dmytro Klokol, Prof. Dr Olha Nishkumai, Prof. Dr Margaryta Iemelianova, and Prof. Dr Simon Yefimov, discussed bio regenerative therapy for heart disease, liver illness, renal failure, severe burns, and arthritis.

Cell therapy is a God-sent to humanity where there is regeneration of organs with an advanced medical technique,” stated Prof. Dr Mike Chan.

On the same note, EWBG is also delighted to announce the formation of an Indian branch for the International Association of Stem Cell Therapy, Europe (IACT), the International Association for Stem Cell Transplantation, USA (IASCT) and the European Society for Preventive, Regenerative, and Anti-Aging Medicine (ESAAM).

EWBG intends to open a production facility in India for cell therapy diagnostics, making treatments affordable and accessible, particularly to impoverished areas.

EWBG’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives include medical help for frontline Indian soldiers, athletes, and support for youngsters with special needs.

Mr. Pavan Kalyan, President of the Janasena Party, and his General Secretary, Mr. Bolisetty Satyanarayana, who donated land in Andhra Pradesh for European Wellness’s production plant, were among those honoured, as was Mr. A.M. Rathnam, a well-known film producer, lyricist, screenwriter, and director known for his works in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

This event was a groundbreaking moment in bio regenerative medicine, paving the path for worldwide health collaboration.

Media Contact: 

EW Group Media Team, media@european-wellness.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/india-breakthrough-bio-regenerative-precision-medicine-seminar-held-in-hyderabad-302168087.html

SOURCE EWBG

