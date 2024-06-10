Sarawak Premier Launches Inaugural Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference & Exhibition 2024

KUCHING, Malaysia, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The inaugural Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference & Exhibition 2024 (APGH 2024) officially commenced today at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching, launched by the Premier of Sarawak, marking a significant milestone in the region’s journey towards a sustainable and green hydrogen economy. The event, set to run from 10 to 12 June, brings together industry leaders, policymakers, experts, and stakeholders from around the globe to explore and promote the potential of green hydrogen.

Organized by Borneo Business Connect Sdn Bhd, with the support of the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak and Business Events Sarawak, APGH 2024 aims to position Sarawak as a global hub for green hydrogen production and innovation.

Speaking at the launch event, Tan Sri Datuk Asmat Kamaludin, Chairman of Borneo Business Connect Sdn Bhd, expressed his enthusiasm for the conference’s role in shaping the future of green hydrogen. “We are incredibly proud to host APGH 2024 here in Sarawak. This event represents a significant step forward in our commitment to a sustainable future. The discussions, innovations, and collaborations that will take place over the next few days will lay the groundwork for the development of a robust green hydrogen economy in the Asia Pacific region.”

APGH 2024 features an extensive program, including keynote addresses, panel discussions, technical sessions, and a comprehensive exhibition showcasing the latest advancements in green hydrogen technology. With over 100 exhibitors and 500 conference delegates, the event is set to be a catalyst for new projects, investments, and partnerships.

He further highlighted, “The interest and participation we have received for APGH 2024 are truly remarkable. Companies like PETRONAS, SUMITOMO, Lotte Chemical, Samsung Engineering, and many others are here to share their cutting-edge technologies and insights. This conference provides a unique platform for stakeholders to network, exchange knowledge, and explore opportunities for collaboration.”

Sarawak, with its abundant renewable energy resources and strategic initiatives, is poised to become a leader in the green hydrogen sector. The state government has set ambitious goals to advance its hydrogen economy, with plans to increase green hydrogen production and attract significant investments in the sector.

“We are delighted that the government of Sarawak is fully committed to the development of a green hydrogen economy. The government has set forth initiatives designed to harness the land’s natural resources, foster innovation, and create a sustainable future for its people. APGH 2024 is a testament to this dedication and an excellent opportunity to showcase Sarawak’s potential to the world,” said Tan Sri Datuk Asmat Kamaludin.

The inaugural APGH 2024 marks a significant change in the energy landscape of the Asia Pacific region. The insights, technologies, and partnerships emerging from this event will drive the transition towards a greener and more sustainable future.

In his closing remarks, Tan Sri Datuk Asmat Kamaludin encouraged all attendees to actively participate and make the most of the opportunities presented by APGH 2024. “This is a momentous occasion for all of us. Let us work together to harness the power of green hydrogen and pave the way for a sustainable and prosperous future. I am confident that APGH 2024 will be a resounding success, and I look forward to the innovative ideas and collaborations that will emerge from this event.”

At APGH 2024, 95 global organisations are participating in the exhibition that is free and open to the public, with about 500 local and international delegates from over 20 countries participating in the conference sessions. For more information about APGH 2024, visit www.hydrogenapac.com .

