The Westin Surabaya Introduces the Next Generation Heavenly® Bed

SURABAYA, Indonesia, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As a leading wellness brand in the world of hospitality, Westin Hotels & Resorts, which is part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, launched the latest generation of Heavenly® Bed. In line with its goal of strengthening its tradition of providing guests with a deep and refreshing sleep experience, Westin is renewing the higher standards implemented in more than 240 Westin Hotels & Resorts throughout the world, including in Surabaya. Now, the Next Generation Heavenly® Bed is here and can be enjoyed at The Westin Surabaya.

Since its first launch in 1999, Heavenly® Bed is now proof of Marriott International’s commitment to providing the best sleeping experience for guests throughout the world. Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing and Brand, Marriott International explained, “Understanding the devoted fanbase the legacy bed has garnered over the years; our goal was to listen and carefully review every aspect of the guest and associate experience, ensuring each update was both intentional and impactful. We are confident that it will exceed the expectations of both loyal and future Westin guests across the globe and again raise the bar for the comfort of our guests.”

The Westin Surabaya has replaced the previous all-white version, becoming the Heavenly Bed with a new charcoal colored blanket design and full-frame piping on pillowcases to provide a warm feel and a cloud-like appearance. The richly woven blanket features a tone-on-tone pattern inspired by the brand’s biophilic design principle and serves as both an added layer of warmth and a beautiful residentially inspired coverlet. Additional design updates include sateen linens with natural matte finish and the removal of the bed skirt and bolster pillow, reflecting a more modern sleep experience and guest input.

Tessa Zelyana, Complex Marcomm Manager of The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah, explained, “With this facelift, we hope to provide a new sleeping experience for guests. There are several exclusive offers that Marriott Bonvoy members can enjoy, by booking rooms directly on our official website at www.westinsurabaya.com.”

Follow The Westin Surabaya’s social media account on Instagram @westinsurabaya for various activities, offers and the latest information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-westin-surabaya-introduces-the-next-generation-heavenly-bed-302168879.html

SOURCE The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah